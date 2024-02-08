Modern Warfare 3 players who can’t get enough of the RAM-7 AR are in luck because the RAM-9 SMG added in season two is its little brother in every way.

Recommended Videos

“More maneuverable and agile than its assault rifle counterpart, this bullpup SMG chambered in 9mm is lethal at close range,” the RAM-9’s in-game description says. And that really does sum it up well for this Call of Duty title.

The RAM-9 is the RAM-7, but faster. And there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that, considering how strong the RAM-7 is to begin with. Just put that gun in a smaller package and that’s what the RAM-9 is in MW3.

Keeping that in mind, here’s our choice for the best RAM-9 loadout in MW3 multiplayer.

Best RAM-9 loadout and class setup in MW3 multiplayer

It looks like the RAM-7 but it’s way quicker. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you enjoy using the RAM-7 from season one (and who didn’t?), then the RAM-9 will be right up your alley when it comes to SMGs, too. It’s similar in look and has the same iron sights, so it should come naturally for those who are looking for the same kind of experience for close-range battles.

Best RAM-9 build in MW3 multiplayer

Muzzle: Purifier Muzzle Brake S

Purifier Muzzle Brake S Barrel: FSS Imperator Light Barrel

FSS Imperator Light Barrel Stock: HVS 3.4 Pad

HVS 3.4 Pad Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop

DR-6 Handstop Rear Grip: Retort 90 Grip Tape

Compared to the RAM-7, the RAM-9 has worse damage, range, accuracy, recoil control, and handling, but it surpasses the AR when it comes to mobility by a long shot. So it needs a little bit of work in the Gunsmith to make it worth your while in multiplayer.

I like this loadout for the RAM-9 SMG because it adds buffs for the gun’s range, recoil control, and handling, further leaning into its role as a submachine gun meant for close encounters and flying around the map to reach the objective fast.

The only change I may suggest, potentially, is to swap out the DR-6 Handstop for a bigger magazine, like the 40 Round Mag or 50 Round Mag. I prefer the 40 because it has fewer negative effects, but it’s only eight more rounds so the 50 is a potential addition, too.

Best RAM-9 class in MW3 multiplayer

Vest: Infantry Vest

Infantry Vest Handgun: Renetti

Renetti Tactical: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Lethal: Semtex

Field Equipment: Trophy System or Dead Silence

Gloves: Commando Gloves

Commando Gloves Boots: Lightweight Boots

Lightweight Boots Gear: Tac Mask

I don’t think this SMG class setup can be beat, which is why I use it on all of my SMG classes. It works great with the Rival-9 and WSP Swarm, so it’s also perfect for the RAM-9, or any class where the goal is to zip around the map with swiftness while gunning down enemies at close range.