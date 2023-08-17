The M13C is now available in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (MW2) thanks to the Shadow Siege limited-time-only reveal event for Modern Warfare 3 (MW3).

“The .300 BLK counterpart to the M13B, this full-auto assault rifle is versatile and hard-hitting as a main weapon or sniper support secondary,” says its in-game description.

The M13B was one of the first weapons added to MW2 post-launch, so players have had high hopes for the M13C since hearing it was coming out in season five as a reward for Shadow Siege. I’m here to tell you if it lives up to the hype.

Here’s the best M13C loadout in MW2.

Best M13C loadout and class setup in MW2

Deadly up close. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Muzzle: Harbinger D20 Bullet Velocity: +1.00 in Aim Down Sight Speed: -1.40 oz

Harbinger D20 Barrel: 10″ Bruen FCT-6 Damage Range: +0.40 in Recoil Steadiness: +0.50 lb

10″ Bruen FCT-6 Optic: Slimline Pro Far: -2.25 in Aim Down Sight Speed: -3.00 oz

Slimline Pro Underbarrel: Phase-3 Grip Aiming Idle Stability: +0.40 in Recoil Stabilization: +0.80 oz

Phase-3 Grip Rear Grip: Bruen Flash Grip Aiming Idle Stability: +0.45 in Recoil Steadiness: +1.00 oz

Bruen Flash Grip

Secondary: Preferred pistol

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Lethal: Semtex

Perk Package: Battle Hardened and Double Time, Fast Hands, Ghost

Field Upgrade: Dead Silence and Battle Rage

These attachments will do their best to help the M13C out with its two worst attributes, which are Range and Accuracy. I quickly found out that this thing struggles mightily with recoil unless you work hard to fix those stats.

I don’t believe that this gun will ever be a go-to ranged weapon in MW2, but it’s fun to mess around with as a close- to mid-range assault rifle, kind of like the M13B.

Even still, my early impressions of the gun are not great, as it just feels like a weaker M13B option. But it’s nice to have if you haven’t unlocked the M13B before. Considering that’s done through the DMZ mode, some players still might not have it.

But I think that there are simply way better options in the AR class. Those who grinded the Shadow Siege event to unlock the M13C may just want to stick with whatever weapon they used to fight the Konni Group in the limited-time reveal of MW3.

This gun works best as a run-and-gun option, with a build that’s suited for quick and agile gameplay as opposed to precision and damage at range. You may consider swapping out the optic entirely and building up Aim Down Sight Speed as a stat instead.

