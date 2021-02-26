The best FARA 83 loadouts in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

A new season means new guns in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War—and season two has added two of them so far.
The first new weapon, unlocked at tier 15 in the battle pass, is the FARA 83. It's basically the Galil from Black Ops 1, so fans of that gun will be happy to try it out and experience the nostalgia as soon as they fire it with its iron sights.
The FARA 83 is a "fully-automatic assault rifle is a heavyweight among its peers, as it claims one of the fastest fire rates in its class and outstanding effective range for solid damage," according to Activision. "In the hands of a capable Operator, the FARA 83 can be a true force in crushing the opposition."
Here are the best loadouts for the FARA 83 for a variety of different situations and gameplay styles in Black Ops Cold War.
Best FARA 83 loadouts in Black Ops Cold War
Wildcard: Gunfighter
Optic: Microflex LED
Muzzle: KGB Eliminator
Barrel: 18.1" Takedown
Body: Steady Aim Laser
Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip
Magazine: 40 Rnd
Handle: GRU Elastic Wrap
Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock
Long range
Optic: Axial Arms 3x
Barrel: 18.1" Takedown
Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip
Handle: Spetsnaz Field Grip
Stock: Raider Stock
Run and gun
Barrel: 17.5" Contour
Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip
Magazine: Taped Mags
Handle: Speed Tape
Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock