The best FARA 83 loadouts in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

A new season means new guns in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War—and season two has added two of them so far.

The first new weapon, unlocked at tier 15 in the battle pass, is the FARA 83. It's basically the Galil from Black Ops 1, so fans of that gun will be happy to try it out and experience the nostalgia as soon as they fire it with its iron sights.

The FARA 83 is a "fully-automatic assault rifle is a heavyweight among its peers, as it claims one of the fastest fire rates in its class and outstanding effective range for solid damage," according to Activision. "In the hands of a capable Operator, the FARA 83 can be a true force in crushing the opposition."

Here are the best loadouts for the FARA 83 for a variety of different situations and gameplay styles in Black Ops Cold War.

Best FARA 83 loadouts in Black Ops Cold War

Image via Activision

Wildcard: Gunfighter

Optic: Microflex LED

Muzzle: KGB Eliminator

Barrel: 18.1" Takedown

Body: Steady Aim Laser

Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Magazine: 40 Rnd

Handle: GRU Elastic Wrap

Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

Long range

Screengrab via Activision

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Barrel: 18.1" Takedown

Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Handle: Spetsnaz Field Grip

Stock: Raider Stock

Run and gun

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel: 17.5" Contour

Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip

Magazine: Taped Mags

Handle: Speed Tape

Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

