The best AUG loadouts in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

It's a burst rifle in this Call of Duty.

A classic rifle in Call of Duty, the AUG, is back in Black Ops Cold War, but it’s a bit different from what you might remember.

The AUG has been everything from an assault rifle to a submachine gun in Call of Duty titles past. But in Black Ops Cold War, it’s a burst gun in the Tactical Rifle category.

This means that the AUG is best used at a distance for AR slayers and Hardpoint anchors. It isn’t well suited for running and gunning or pushing objectives.

Using the Gunsmith, you can help maximize the gun’s effectiveness in a variety of scenarios. But keep in mind that it’s a burst rifle, so it fires three shots in bursts and can’t fire fully automatic.

Keeping that in mind, here are some of the best loadouts for the AUG in Black Ops Cold War.

Gunfighter

Wild Card – Gunfighter

Optic: Millstop Reflex

Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 5.56

Barrel: 18″ Rapid Fire

Body: Steady Aim Laser

Underbarrel: Front Grip

Magazine: Jungle Style Mag

Handle: SASR Jungle Grip

Stock: Tactical Stock

Long-range

Optic: Royal & Kross 4X

Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 5.56

Barrel: 19.6″ Match Grade

Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip

Handle: Field Tape

Speed

Optic: Quickdot LED

Barrel: 18.2″ Strike Team

Body: Steady Aim Laser

Underbarrel: Infiltrator Grip

Handle: Speed Tape