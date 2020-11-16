The best AUG loadouts in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

A classic rifle in Call of Duty, the AUG, is back in Black Ops Cold War, but it’s a bit different from what you might remember.
The AUG has been everything from an assault rifle to a submachine gun in Call of Duty titles past. But in Black Ops Cold War, it’s a burst gun in the Tactical Rifle category.
This means that the AUG is best used at a distance for AR slayers and Hardpoint anchors. It isn’t well suited for running and gunning or pushing objectives.
Using the Gunsmith, you can help maximize the gun’s effectiveness in a variety of scenarios. But keep in mind that it’s a burst rifle, so it fires three shots in bursts and can’t fire fully automatic.
Keeping that in mind, here are some of the best loadouts for the AUG in Black Ops Cold War.
Gunfighter
Wild Card – Gunfighter
Optic: Millstop Reflex
Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 5.56
Barrel: 18″ Rapid Fire
Body: Steady Aim Laser
Underbarrel: Front Grip
Magazine: Jungle Style Mag
Handle: SASR Jungle Grip
Stock: Tactical Stock
Long-range
Optic: Royal & Kross 4X
Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 5.56
Barrel: 19.6″ Match Grade
Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip
Handle: Field Tape
Speed
Optic: Quickdot LED
Barrel: 18.2″ Strike Team
Body: Steady Aim Laser
Underbarrel: Infiltrator Grip
Handle: Speed Tape