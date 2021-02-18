Season 2 of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War adds 4 new operators, 6 new weapons, and more

Activision dropped a new trailer for next week’s season two content drop in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War today—and there’s a lot going on for fans to look forward to.

An all-new Zombies mode called Outbreak is the highlight of the season, played on a large-scale map in an experience "unlike any other" seen before in the series.

Get all the intel on what's coming in Season Two here: https://t.co/GpbS1tmQH4 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) February 18, 2021

"Continuing the Dark Aether story, Outbreak takes place across massive play spaces throughout the Ural Mountains, packed with new enemies, team objectives, player rewards, and intel to discover on foot, in vehicles, or by jump pads," Activision said. "Whether its hunting down elite enemies using a satellite tracker, escorting a Rover that detects dimensional portals, or holding out against zombies in a confined Dark Aether zone, agents of Requiem will need to complete these investigations before they can Exfil… or risk entering a Dark Aether portal to a new region for even more rewards."

The season will also add four new operators named Naga, Rivas, Wolf, and Samantha Maxis from the Zombies storyline, along with six new weapons. The weapons are the FARA 83, LC10, Machete, E-Tool, R1 Shadowhunter crossbow, and ZRG 20mm.

New maps are coming, too. A six-vs-six map named Apocalypse, a multi-team map named Golova, and a Gunfight map called Mansion are coming this season, along with new multiplayer modes Gun Game and Stockpile.

Warzone, meanwhile, will add new points of interest to the Verdansk map, including a cargo tanker called Vodianoy. Activision teased that "something major is beginning to rumble deep underground," too, so more changes are expected.

Season two of Black Ops Cold War and Warzone is coming on Feb. 25.