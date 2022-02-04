On Aug. 22, the Atlanta FaZe were crowned the 2021 Call of Duty League champions. And now, over five months later, the 2022 CDL season is finally about to begin.

The professional Vanguard season will kick off with three weeks of online qualifier matches leading up to the first Major LAN event of 2022. The league’s 12 franchises will play predetermined matches “to ensure a fair distribution of matchups,” according to the CDL.

When the CDL initially announced its format for the 2022 season, the league intended to only have eight teams qualify for each Major this year. But the league eventually reverted this decision, so all 12 franchises will have a spot in the four Majors scheduled to be held in 2022.

Over the next few weeks, teams will compete in several online matches to determine their seeding for Major One, which will be hosted by OpTic Texas from March 3 to 6.

OpTic Texas is one of the biggest storylines from the past offseason, formed from the merger between OpTic and Envy’s Dallas Empire. This move left a vacant 12th franchise spot in the CDL, which was eventually acquired by The Kraft Group to bring the Boston Breach to life.

This offseason also saw plenty of roster moves, as is tradition in Call of Duty esports. Crimsix and Clayster have reunited on the New York Subliners and Octane joined the Los Angeles Thieves in a return to Nadeshot’s organization. The Los Angeles Guerrillas completely revamped its roster, bringing in SlasheR, Gunless, Huke, and Asim, while OpTic Texas’ lineup sees Scump and Dashy join forces with Shotzzy and iLLeY from the Empire. And the three teams that won tournaments during the Black Ops Cold War season—Atlanta FaZe, Toronto Ultra, and Minnesota RØKKR—all stuck together heading into 2022.

But with the offseason officially in the rear-view mirror now, it’s finally time to see all these new rosters compete. Here are the results from the qualifier matches for the first Major of the 2022 Call of Duty League season, updated with the most recent series on top.

Friday, Feb. 4

Florida Mutineers vs. London Royal Ravens

London win 3-0

Gavutu Hardpoint: 250-119 London

Desert Siege Search and Destroy: 6-1 London

Gavutu Control: 3-1 London

