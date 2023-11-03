Modern Warfare 3’s campaign is short but sweet. It’s got a lot of action, but one of the more low-key missions involves someone outside of Task Force 141 in enemy territory.

The fifth mission in MW3’s campaign stars CIA Station Chief Laswell undercover, hence the name “Deep Cover.” She’s at a Russian military base to meet with a friend, and she’s got to be really careful while doing so.

Here’s how to finish Deep Cover in the MW3 campaign.

MW3 Deep Cover guide

It’s Laswell time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First things first, put that weapon away by pressing right on the D-pad. You can’t be undercover on a base like this with a silenced pistol while skulking around.

The main theme of this mission is to stay as far away from enemy personnel as possible. If you get too close, they will realize they don’t recognize you and cast suspicion. Eventually, if done enough, you will alert the guards and fail the mission.

Objective: Reach the Admin Building

Move down this pathway, avoiding the two groups of soldiers who are walking toward you. When they’re on your left, move right, and when they’re on your right, move left. Simple enough.

Steer clear of soldiers at all costs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At the end of the path, walk right, and then make a left toward the objective marker while keeping your distance from the soldiers. Keep following the marker until you see the admin building, and then immediately turn left and hide behind the vehicles.

This is the admin building. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Objective: Acquire a keycard

At this point, an officer will exit the building flanked by two guards and he has a keycard we need. That’s your target. Walk, don’t run, along the fence to make your way around the building he’s headed toward. Then, make your way around the side of it and head toward the front, slowly and cautiously.

There’s our target. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The officer will make his way up the stairs and head inside. Wait until he’s all the way inside and then quickly follow him up the stairs after squeezing between the staircase and the vehicle. Once you’re inside behind him, quickly take out your pistol by pressing right on the D-pad and take out the officer and female soldier with two well-placed shots.

Once he’s inside, get ready. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If done correctly, no one will be alerted. You can then put your pistol away and grab the key card off of his dead body.

Sorry, pal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Objective: Enter the Admin Building

Swipe it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head back outside and in between the staircase and vehicle again, and begin to make your way toward the front door of the admin building while keeping your distance from soldiers as much as you can. Use the key card on the door and head inside.

Objective: Meet Yuri

Yuri’s lying in wait. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once inside, veer to your right to avoid the soldiers on your left, and then enter this door. A cutscene will trigger.

Objective: Get to the roof

Time to go! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once the cutscene ends, it’s time to haul ass. The base is under attack and you need to survive the chemical weapon assault, so the time for stealth is over. Follow the linear pathway ahead by moving to your right down the hallway, avoiding the gas as best you can.

At the end of the hallway, head up the staircase. On the second floor, veer left and go down the hallway until you reach an elevator shaft. Use it to climb up this ladder.

Climb fast. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’re up the ladder, turn right and run straight until you find another staircase. Head up and bash the door open to reach the roof. Jump into Nikolai’s chopper to finish the mission.

Home free. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now you’re free to continue on your journey in MW3’s campaign.