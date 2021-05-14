More than 500,000 accounts have been banned from Call of Duty: Warzone

Raven Software confirmed today that there have been over 500,000 “malicious accounts” banned in Call of Duty: Warzone, with 30,000 of them coming “across Call of Duty” yesterday alone.

Back in February, Activision offered an update on the ongoing hacker and cheater problem in Warzone, announcing then that over 300,000 accounts had been banned. That means that 200,000 additional accounts have been banned in the past three-plus months alone.

Banned over 30,000 malicious accounts across Call of Duty yesterday... bringing us to over half a million accounts banned in #Warzone. 🚫 — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) May 14, 2021

The initial announcement regarding cheater bans back in April 2020 was 70,000 accounts, so the ban waves have definitely ramped up since then—and especially in 2021 since Raven Software took over full development of the battle royale from Infinity Ward.

As a free-to-play battle royale, cheaters are expected. When a hacker is banned, they could easily make another account to hack some more. But last month, Activision said it issues hardware bans to "repeat or serial" cheaters in Warzone.

Since its launch over a year ago, Warzone has been plagued by hackers using cheats like aimbots, wallhacks, speedhacks, and more. The problem is ongoing, but Raven seems dedicated to curbing or, at the very least, disrupting the issue.

We actually did it...



Hacker banned LIVE on stream. pic.twitter.com/4JCEe7KKhB — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) May 13, 2021

Just yesterday, a group of popular streamers including CouRage was being harassed by hackers in-game. After bringing attention to it, the hackers were banned live on stream, much to the joy of CouRage and crew.

Not everyone will have the clout to get someone banned immediately, but the report function in-game is there for that kind of scenario.