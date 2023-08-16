Modern Warfare 3 leak confirms Vault Edition exclusive content will include 4 operator skins and BlackCell

Use your wallet to show your excitement, if that's your thing.

On the eve of the Modern Warfare 3 reveal set to take place in Warzone, screenshots of the special Vault Edition of the upcoming release have appeared early, giving the most dedicated players a brief glimpse of what they can get by spending some extra money.

The images were shared by Twitter user @HeyImAlaix and have quickly circulated throughout the Call of Duty community, showing the bonus skins, packs, and content that will seemingly be included in MW3’s Vault Edition.

BREAKING: Modern Warfare III Vault Edition content revealed via game files



Campaign Early Access Confirmed

Preorder for Early Beta Access



2 New Weapon Vaults

New Operator Skins

BlackCell returns



(images via @HeyImAlaix) pic.twitter.com/JOOjv5wU7v — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) August 16, 2023

As with almost any special edition of an upcoming release, the Vault Edition for MW3 will include early access to the game’s open beta plus access to the game’s campaign “up to a week early” for players who pre-order. But any edition of the game that is pre-ordered should come with open beta access as well, just like with MW2 last year.

Related: Activision confirms several Modern Warfare 3 leaks ahead of tomorrow’s reveal

What will be unique to the Vault Edition will be the Nemesis Operator Pack, featuring four unique operator skins for Price, Ghost, Warden, and the returning villain Makarov. Two weapon vault blueprints will also come with the Vault Edition, and BlackCell is confirmed to be returning with MW3. The Vault Edition includes BlackCell for season one, which contains the season one battle pass, 1,100 CoD Points, access to the BlackCell tiers of the pass, and 50 tier skips in addition to some “bonus tier skips.”

Those who pre-order the Vault Edition will also get an additional Soap operator pack, which can be used right away in MW2 and Warzone and will carry over to MW3 at launch.

Following the Aug. 17 full reveal of MW3, the game itself is expected to launch on Nov. 10.

About the author