Activision confirms several Modern Warfare 3 leaks ahead of tomorrow’s reveal

We’re about a day away from the full reveal of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Activision has confirmed some new information about the game just in time.

CoD leakers have been steadily dropping information over the past few months, leading many to get excited about the future of the franchise. But up until now, those leaks were just rumors.

“While tomorrow is only the beginning, our teams have set their sights to create an incredible, premium annual game experience across Campaign, Multiplayer and Co-operative modes as well as deep integration with Call of Duty: Warzone,” Activision said.

The blog post mainly sets the stage for tomorrow’s Shadow Siege event in Warzone to reveal MW3, but a few interesting tidbits likely have the leaks community high-fiving each other.

“Did someone say Zombies?” Activision said. “More information coming soon on the new Modern Warfare Zombies: The largest Zombies offering to date.” Months ago, leaks suggested Zombies would be returning in MW3, and details about it will be coming soon.

The post also mentioned “new Open Combat missions in Campaign; new Combat Vests and Perk system for customizing your Multiplayer Operator; new Tac-Stance movement; new After-Market Parts for unparalleled Gunsmith customization and more.”

The tidbit about the combat vests and perk system for customizing operators was first mentioned by leaker BobNetwork UK, or el_bobberto now after his first account was banned. The leaker mentioned that perks would be tied to gear like helmets, gloves, boots, and vests.

And for Tac-Stance movement, leakers have been running rampant with news of faster and more fluid movement, as well as the return of the slide-canceling technique that was prevalent in MW 2019 and the original Warzone.

Strap yourselves in, CoD fans. The news is about to be coming hard and fast over the next few weeks and months until MW3 launches on Nov. 10.

