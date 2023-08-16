Activision confirms Zombies return in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

That “Unknown Caller” in Call of Duty is at it again, this time confirming a rumor that’s been circulating for months: Zombies are back in CoD.

Speculation about Zombies began months ago with rumors about the Outbreak mode making a return in MW3, developed by Treyarch, the founders of the Zombies craze way back in 2008’s Call of Duty: World at War.

There have since been several iterations of Zombies, most recently in Call of Duty: Vanguard, but the open-world Outbreak mode debuted with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Now, it’s possible that players could be getting both classic round-based Zombies and Outbreak in MW3.

Call of Duty Zombies confirmed for MW3

BREAKING: Modern Warfare III Zombies is confirmed!



Type “Zombies” to the unknown caller at +1 (202) 918-3022 and you will receive this audio below 👇#ModernWarfareIII #MWIII https://t.co/sWNojd39QY — Call of Duty: Warzone News (@WarzoneTFN) August 16, 2023

Activision’s “Unknown Caller” phone number, used to market MW3, confirmed the existence of Zombies in MW3 with a sound file sent out via SMS text messaging. And it’s enough to make the hairs on any Zombies fan’s neck stand up.

Activision did not make a direct announcement about Zombies just yet, but instead used the marketing phone number to drum up the hype like it has been in recent days, like confirming MW2 2009 maps as MW3 launch maps.

When texting the word “Zombies” to the phone number associated with Unknown Caller, it will reply with a link to a .wav sound file of the unmistakable sound of CoD Zombies groaning and screaming. Oh, yeah.

While it hasn’t been confirmed if Treyarch is making the mode or not, the studio is listed as one that’s helping on MW3 development, so it’s quite possible that the Zombies masters will be making their return this fall.

This isn’t quite an Activision representative saying “yes, Zombies will be in MW3,” but it’s about as close as we can get thus far. You can bet that we’ll be receiving even more official confirmation about the existence of Zombies in MW3 leading up to its release on Nov. 10.

About the author