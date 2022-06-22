It’s never chalked: MajorManiak moves to Florida Mutineers, Davpadie benched before Call of Duty League Major 4 qualifiers

A day after announcing the departure of Vivid, the Florida Mutineers has added MajorManiak to its starting Call of Duty League roster, while Davpadie has been benched.

MajorManiak makes his way to Florida after a nearly two-year stint with the Minnesota RØKKR, with whom he won the Stage Five Major last year in one of the greatest comebacks in Call of Duty League history. Despite the title, Minnesota benched MajorManiak twice over the past 21 months, the most recent being on April 27 when Havok replaced him in the starting lineup.

Davpadie has been in the Mutineers’ starting lineup since the beginning of the CDL season, although his fit within the team has been a debated topic since signing with Florida in October 2021. With Davpadie, Vivid, Skyz, and Owakening, the Mutineers have slipped into a tie for ninth place with Minnesota in the league standings entering the final quarter of the season. Only the top eight teams in the CDL will qualify for the end-of-season playoffs.

With Vivid’s move to Boston and Davpadie’s benching, MajorManiak will not be the only addition to the Florida starting roster. The Mutineers’ rumored fourth is Brendan “2ReaL” Stockdale, a Challengers player who won the Toronto Open earlier in the month alongside MajorManiak, the Los Angeles Guerrillas’ Neptune, and former Luminosity player Brack.

Although Minnesota and Florida are in the bottom four of the league, both only trail the eighth-place Los Angeles Thieves by 10 CDL Points, which equates to one qualifying match win. In fact, most of the middle-of-the-pack teams are within reach for the Mutineers and RØKKR, who are within 40 points of the slumping London Royal Ravens, who are in fourth place.

CDL action returns on Friday, June 24, when Florida will debut its new roster against the New York Subliners.