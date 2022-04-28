Minnesota RØKKR welcomes Havok onto starting roster, sends MajorManiak back to the bench

Minnesota RØKKR has officially signed Havok to their Call of Duty League roster and has announced he will start alongside Attach, Standy, and Priestahh heading into the Pro-am Classic next weekend.

Earlier this month, Minnesota announced they would be running trials with multiple players from both the amateur scene and the pro scene in an attempt to better their roster in time for CDL Major Three, which starts in May.

An update from Coach Saintt.

Over the two-week trial period, BrianSaintt, head coach of the team, confirmed Havok had been trialing with the team and announced the franchise would officially be bringing him onto the franchise as a starting player, in place of MajorManiak, on April 27. The veteran will be moved to the substitute role with RØKKR.

Here we go. Welcome Havok.

Havok has been dominating the Challengers circuit for the entire season and was widely regarded as the number one amateur CoD player in North America for the majority of the season. Together with General, Breszy, and KiSMET, Havok won seven Challenger tournaments in a row this season, including both Challenger Elite Playoffs, which banked the four players $40,000 as a team.

For MajorManiak, this will be the second time he’s been benched under ROKKR in just over a year⁠, he expressed his frustration on Twitter, stating that he felt disrespected and let down by his teammates, and coaches.

“I’ve been benched by ROKKR for a 2nd time,” he wrote on April 27. “I not only feel disrespected, but let down by those around me. Not sure what’s next but I’ll elevate even further from this situation yet again.”

"i've been benched by rokkr for a 2nd time. i not only feel disrespected, but let down by those around me. not sure what's next but i'll elevate even further from this situation yet again.."

According to BrianSaintt, once trials closed, the franchise spent three days discussing roster options, which include internal coaching staff meetings and one-on-one meetings with each player, and says the decision was not easy.

Havok will make his debut against Florida on May 5th at the Pro-Am Classic.