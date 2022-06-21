Boston Breach bench Capsidal, add ex-Mutineer Vivid before Call of Duty League Major 4 qualifiers

Boston Breach made their first roster change of the Call of Duty League season today by replacing Capsidal with Vivid, who officially departed the Florida Mutineers moments before Boston announced he would be usurping Capsidal.

Despite his benching, Capsidal will remain with the Breach as a substitute. The team said that he “remains a part of [their] long-term plan in the CDL.”

Heading into Major IV, we have an update to our roster. Help us welcome @VividTheWarrior to the #BostonBreach.



With this, we will move @Capsidal_ to the substitute spot. Kenyen remains a part of our long-term plan in the CDL. pic.twitter.com/4kCJBBuPyn — Boston Breach (@BostonBreach) June 21, 2022

One of the top-performing rookies, Capsidal proved to be critical to the Breach’s early success when they joined the Call of Duty League this year. Since the midseason break, however, Capsidal and Boston have struggled. The team finished in the bottom four of the most recent Major in Toronto, which earned them no points or prize money. Capsidal walked away from the event with a 0.75 overall K/D in one of his worst performances this year.

The Breach and Mutineers, Vivid’s former team, are only separated by 20 CDL Points in the league standings after Vivid helped Florida secure a top-six finish at the Toronto Major. Despite the small gap, Boston currently hold sixth place in the CDL, while Florida are in 10th. The season’s finale, the CDL Championship, will only feature the league’s top eight teams.

Before the end-of-season event, however, all 12 CDL teams will play their final five online qualifying matches before the final Major of the season in New York. Both Boston and Florida will debut their new rosters on Friday, June 24.