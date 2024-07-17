How to unlock the Mutagen SMG blueprint in MW3 and Warzone

For all of its pricy bundles that it gets flak for, Call of Duty is actually pretty generous with free loot to unlock.

Recommended Videos

The latest free piece of loot is a unique SMG blueprint that can be acquired in just a few games in the final week of season four of Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. The challenges are simple but the gun is beautiful, and we have all the info you need on how to get it.

Here’s the skinny on the newest SMG blueprint in MW3 and Warzone.

What is the Mutagen SMG blueprint in MW3 and Warzone?

It’s a beauty. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Mutagen SMG blueprint is a blueprint for the FJX Horus SMG, and it’s an exclusive reward as part of season four in MW3 and Warzone. It comes equipped with four attachments.

Muzzle: L4R Flash Hider

L4R Flash Hider Optic: JAK Glassless Optic

JAK Glassless Optic Underbarrel: FTAC SP-10 Angled Grip

FTAC SP-10 Angled Grip Magazine: 48 Round Mag

But the main draw of the SMG is its unique, animated weapon pattern. It can only be found on this specific blueprint and it can only be acquired before season five starts on July 24.

How to get the Mutagen SMG in MW3 and Warzone

Here’s what you have to do. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock the Mutagen SMG, players need to complete five weekly challenges as part of season four, week eight in MW3. There’s only one week to get them done before season five, so time is of the essence.

Here’s the full list of challenges that players can complete any five of to unlock the SMG, and the special Helical Reverb camo if they have done the same for all other weeks in the season.

MW3 season 4, week 8 weekly challenges

MW3 multiplayer

Get 20 operator kills while crouching with a recommended weapon.

Get 15 operator kills with no attachments equipped to a recommended weapon.

Get 15 operator kills with a suppressed recommended SMG.

Get five operator kills while in smoke with a recommended SMG.

Get 10 operator kills with a recommended SMG or handgun set to full-auto mode.

Get two operator kills in a row without taking damage with recommended SMGs five times.

Get three operator triple kills with the FJX Horus.

MW3 Zombies

Get 100 kills while crouching with a recommended weapon.

Get 300 kills with no attachments equipped to a recommended weapon.

Get 300 kills with a suppressed recommended SMG.

Get three Disciple kills with a recommended SMG.

Get 150 kills with a recommended SMG or handgun set to full-auto mode.

Get five rapid kills 20 times with a recommended weapon.

Get 500 triple kills with the FJX Horus.

Warzone

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 loot caches in the North-West region.

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 loot caches in the Eastern region.

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 loot caches in the Southern region.

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 loot caches in the Central region.

In Warzone, place in the top 10 three times.

In Warzone, complete 10 contracts.

In Warzone, get five operator kills or kill assists with a recommended weapon.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy