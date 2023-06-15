How to unlock insured weapon slots in DMZ Season 4

Insured weapon slots are an essential part of any dedicated DMZ player’s loadout. But starting in season four of Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare 2, unlocking those insured weapon slots now takes some added steps.

Players can use insured weapon slots to select a specific weapon to take with them into any DMZ deployment. And if the player is killed, the weapon is eventually returned after a short cooldown, unlike contraband weapons which are lost forever. The insured weapon cooldown can be reduced by earning XP, namely through successful extractions. Any unlocked weapon with any unlocked attachment can be assigned to the insured slot, even blueprints.

DMZ players will have one insured spot to start out with, but the truly dedicated will want to take advantage of that second and third slot. Here’s how to get them.

How to unlock the second insured weapon slot in DMZ

Both the second and third insured weapon slots require you to reach level four with the Black Mous reputation. To reach level four, you have to clear the first tier of Black Mous faction missions, then do just one or two more. Urgent missions will qualify as well.

Once that faction reputation level is reached, to unlock the second insured weapon, you need to:

Extract three IFAKs found at hospitals. Extract one AFAK or large medical bag. Extract one enemy operator’s weapon.

These items can be found in the new Vondel map, too. Image via Activision

IFAKs, as mentioned above, are found in hospitals. Search all of the medicine cabinets, first aid stations, and other loot containers there and you should find plenty. AFAKs are also located in medical areas like hospitals and field treatment tents.

To extract with one enemy operator’s weapon, you will have to kill an enemy. You can either try camping an exfil point or going after a player who’s alerted the map by picking up a weapon case. Take their weapon, then exfil.

How to unlock the third insured weapon slot in DMZ

Once that faction reputation level is reached, to unlock the third insured weapon, you need to:

Extract five GPUs.

Extract 10 gold bars.

Extract 10 gold skulls.

GPUs are located in computers found in offices, banks, and police stations but can also be found in supply crates at strongholds.

Sawah Hotel is home to all kinds of DMZ valuables. Image via Activision

Gold bars are a rare loot item that can be found in various containers. The more rare the container, such as ones found with bosses or in strongholds, the better the odds at finding gold bars.

There are numerous methods of acquiring gold skulls, but they are most commonly acquired by beating bosses such as the Bombmaker and the Pyro. Gold skulls can also be acquired from police stations or the Sawah Hotel.

