5 best blueprint weapons to use in DMZ

Just because you risk losing everything when you deploy into a DMZ match, it doesn’t mean you shouldn’t take an exceptionally nice weapon with you. Blueprint weapons, pre-designed guns with custom attachments, can be taken with you in DMZ and can give you a much-needed advantage.

The easiest way for you to bring a blueprint weapon with you is to designate it as your insured weapon, a completely customized weapon you can bring with you that is returned to you after a cooldown if it’s lost during a DMZ match. Alternatively, you can stash blueprint weapons you pick up from enemy players in your contraband if you can exfil with them.

So what blueprint weapons are ideal? We’ve selected a few across every major weapon type category and overall prioritized accuracy, recoil control, and upgraded magazine ammo capacity. Here are our selections for the best blueprint weapons to use while playing DMZ.

Pendulum

Screengrab via Activision

Type: Battle Rifle

Base weapon: TAQ-V

Advantages: Precision Sight Picture, Magazine Ammo Capacity, and Aiming Stability

The Pendulum blueprint for the TAQ-V battle rifle turns the weapon into a superior automatic version, most notably by buffing the magazine capacity significantly from 20 rounds to 50 rounds. Pendulum also has good damage range, accuracy, and recoil control, and it’s relatively quick to reload compared to other weapons with this magazine capacity.

Pendulum can be acquired by completing the Storm the Stronghold faction mission in DMZ. Alternatively, there are other TAQ-V blueprints with enhanced magazine ammo capacity you can pick up as well.

Memory Maker

Screengrab via Activision

Type: Assault Rifle

Base weapon: Lachmann-556

Advantages: Magazine Ammo Capacity, Damage Range, and Recoil Control

The Memory Maker blueprint upgrades the already proficient Lachmann-556 assault rifle with a doubled magazine ammo capacity and enhanced damage range/recoil control.

The Memory Maker blueprint is free for players who pick up the Warzone 3 Years Anniversary Gift Pack from the store.

Hostile Takeover

Screengrab via Activision

Type: Marksman Rifle

Base weapon: EBR-14

Advantages: Dual Optics Toggle, Recoil Steadiness, and Aim Down Sight Speed

Hostile Takeover is your optimal choice for players that want to go with a marksman rifle. It offers double the magazine capacity of the base EBR-14, plus quicker aim down sight speed, enhanced range and recoil control, as well as the option between two different optics. This weapon should instantly kill any basic enemy combatants with one chest shot, and only two should be needed against armored opponents.

Hostile Takeover is earned through the season one battle pass.

Battle Rhythm

Screengrab via Activision

Type: SMG

Base weapon: MX9

Advantages: Canted Laser Aiming, Sprint to Fire Speed, and Damage Range

Battle Rhythm offers SMG players the best of both worlds. The superior sprint to fire speed is great for close-quarters combat, and the boosts to damage range make it viable for medium-range engagements too. Alternatively, you can also copy the attachments into the gunsmith and swap out the laser aiming if you desire.

Battle Rhythm is earned through the season two battle pass.

Mano De La Muerte

Screengrab via Activision

Type: LMG

Base weapon: RAPP-H

Advantages: Precision Sight Picture, Recoil Steadiness, Recoil Control

There are lots of great options for LMGs when it comes to blueprints ideal for DMZ, but the Mano De La Muerte has the advantage of accessibility, given how early you can earn it in the season three pass. Hop into the firing range with this one, and you will see just how smooth the recoil control is, making it optimal for spraying down either waves of enemy AI combatants or opposing players.

Mano De La Muerte is earned through the season three battle pass.