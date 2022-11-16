How to use weapon blueprints in Modern Warfare 2

Season 01 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II brought not only the new iteration of Warzone but also a new battle pass full of extra content and weapon blueprints. These weapon blueprints have been around for the last few generations of CoD, but with the iteration of tuning with MW2, dealing with weapon blueprints can be more confusing than ever.

There are close to 20 new weapon blueprints in the new battle pass for a variety of different guns from pistols to sniper rifles. These weapon blueprints add attachments, skins, and extra tuning to the weapon to make them as cohesive as possible. While having the weapon blueprints come pre-tuned is nice, it has its issues as well. Here is everything players need to know about the weapon blueprints in MW2.

Weapon blueprints in Modern Warfare 2 explained

To unlock these weapon blueprints, players must progress through the grind-style battle pass for season one. There is a weapon blueprint in almost every sector with some sectors having upwards of two blueprints in each. Players can equip these blueprints by navigating to the weapons section of the menu, selecting the weapon the player wants to use, and then selecting the blueprint if there is one available for that weapon.

Image via Infinity Ward

With a blueprint equipped, the player can then go into the gunsmith to inspect what attachments the weapon has on it. This is where things can get a bit confusing. For the battle pass weapon blueprints, the attachments come pre-tuned which means that the weapons can not be messed with if the player wants to keep the tuning. If the player wants to add or remove an attachment, this will undo all of the tunings on the other attachments.

While the game does warn the player before removing the tuning, it is important to watch out for what might be undone. Additionally, players cannot look at or mess with the tuning on the attachments for weapon blueprints, this too will undo all of the progress. Basically, all weapon blueprints that come with pre-tuning have to be left as-is unless the player wants to go through the hassle of tuning the weapon attachments all over again.