Where to find Hospitals in DMZ: All locations

DMZ’s expansive maps offer a wide range of buildings and grounds to traverse, from armored police stations to highrise buildings. Each area can be looted for various goods that one might associate with the said area; for example, tools and equipment can most commonly be found in workshops or garages.

If you’re looking for something specific to barter or craft, it might be best to search for these locations. One such place gamers have been hunting for in Warzone Season Four is hospitals.

From stim shots to Self-Revive Kits, hospitals are in high demand, especially so in Season Four with many players wanting to unlock their second insured slot so they can drop into a round of DMZ with their best weapon loadouts.

To unlock the second insured slot in Season Four, players will need to exfil with certain medical products so finding a hospital is key—but just where are they?

All Hospitals in DMZ

While it is possible to find certain medical items anywhere in DMZ, heading to a hospital will almost certainly contain items like IFAKs, AFAKs, Large Medical Bags, and Self-Revive Kits. At the time of publishing, hospitals can only be found in Al Mazrah, of which there are six.

Specifically, the hospitals can be found at:

C3, just outside Rohan Oil and next to a gas station

D6, to the south of Sa’id City and near the dock

D8, in the half-sunken Sawah Village

F4, to the north of the Mawizeh Marshlands and just across from the Al Mazrah City train station

H5, northwest of the outskirts of town and nearby the electric car recharge station

G5, directly east of Al Sharim Pass and to the north of the building cluster

The hospitals are quite spread out and nearby to many spawn points. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hospitals are white and blue buildings and have a number of rooms upstairs with a variety of items to loot. Gas masks, radiation blockers, two and three-plate vests, and short-term perks like Battle Rage and Dead Silence can also be found in abundance in hospitals.

There are six hospitals/medical centers in Al Mazrah. Screenshot by Dot Esports

That’s not to say you can’t find any of the medical items elsewhere in DMZ. I personally found IFAKs and AFAKs from searches on Vondel inside medical cabinets and first aid boxes. Do note, you aren’t guaranteed loot from these locations.

If in doubt, head to a hospital in DMZ over hoping for the best from a random medicine cabinet, and you’ll have all the medical equipment you’ll need.

