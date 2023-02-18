DMZ IFAK: What’s an IFAK in DMZ and how to get one

Warzone 2 Season 2 is here, bringing a new map as well as an entire list of new missions to players. A new Legion mission in Warzone 2, called Health Conscious, will require players to extract one IFAK, also known as an individual first aid kit.

While first aid kits are commonly items across countless video games, the IFAK in Warzone 2 can be difficult to find if you do not know where to look.

Despite the item’s name, the IFAK provides no health benefit to the player and it can only be sold for $100 so that you can get other items or perks. As it stands, the only purpose of the IFAK is to complete the Health Conscious mission. If you are looking to do just that, but you don’t know where to find an IFAK, here’s where you should start.

How to find an IFAK in Warzone 2 DMZ

All loot in Warzone 2 DMZ is randomized at the start of each lobby, so there is no single specific location where players can go to find an IFAK. Instead, IFAKs are typically found in first aid kits or medicine cabinets where other healing supplies would likely be. These kits and medical supplies usually spawn in bathrooms.

Since there is no guarantee that an IFAK will spawn in any given location, players may have to search around several bathroom areas if you do not get lucky the first time. After you have found an IFAK, you will need to extract. Players can do this by entering the tac-map, going to the nearest extraction zone, and exiting via the helicopter.

The IFAK will need to be in the players’ equipment before getting extracted in order to complete the mission. Players can ensure that this portion of the Legion task has been checked off by going back to the Health Conscious mission requirements. After this, you only need to find bandages to wrap up the mission.