Several new weapons are coming to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 in season three, and one of them is a new battle rifle called the Cronen Squall.

Very little is known about the Cronen Squall so far, but Activision revealed that it’s a “bullpup, semi-automatic rifle chambered in 6.8 Wrath and designed for distance shooting and exceptional damage output.”

Battle rifles either flourish or flounder in CoD, so players are eager to get their hands on this new one to see if it’s worth ranking up and using in either MW2 multiplayer games or even Warzone 2 battle royale matches.

Here’s how to get your own Cronen Squall to level up in MW2, Warzone 2, or even DMZ.

How to get the Cronen Squall in MW2 and Warzone 2

Image via Activision

On April 6, Activision announced the Cronen Squall and confirmed that it will be a part of the season three battle pass as a free unlock throughout the season. Once the season ends, it can be unlocked via an in-game challenge.

The exact location of the Cronen Squall was not revealed yet, however. That information will be limited to when the new season goes live on April 12 so players can plot out their path through the multiple AO sectors of the battle pass.

It’s expected, though, that the Cronen Squall can be unlocked by playing DMZ, as has been the case with all previous new weapons in MW2. If you play a round of DMZ, find the Cronen Squall, and extract alive with it, you will unlock the gun for use in all modes.

Check back here for more information closer to season three to find out how and where to unlock the Cronen Squall in the season three battle pass.

This article will be updated with more information when it’s available.