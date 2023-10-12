Error codes. Nobody likes them, not even the people that they’re sometimes named after.

One error code that’s returned in Modern Warfare 3 from Modern Warfare 2 (even though nobody asked it to) is the NIAMEY – KINSER error code. This often happens when you time out while trying to connect and get stuck on loading player stats.

Regardless of the reasoning, it sucks when you’re trying to game but the internet or game servers have other plans. So, with that in mind, here’s what you need to know about this pesky NIAMEY KINSER error code in MW3.

What is “NIAMEY KINSER” error in MW3?

Ewww. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Oftentimes, developers name errors after their own. Niamey or Kinsey are likely names of programmers or developers who worked on MW3, so they named a particular error after them, as has been done in the past.

This error code likely means there are some kind of server issues that are causing players to time out as they attempt to connect to the game from the main menu as it sits stuck on “loading playerstats.”

How to fix “NIAMEY – KINSER” error in MW3

Sit tight. Image via Activision

Timing out while loading player stats from the main menu is likely a symptom of widespread server issues.

The first thing to do whenever you encounter a specific error like this is to search online. You can search on sites or apps like Twitter, Facebook, or Reddit to see if anyone else is having the problem. If you’re not the only one, it’s most likely a problem with the game’s servers.

To check if the servers are up and working, visit Activision’s Online Services page to see what the company is saying about its games. Usually, things read as “Online” even if there are problems, so you may need to dig deeper.

The last place you can check is Activision support pages, like the Twitter account @CODUpdates or @ATVIAssist, to see if the social pages are reporting any problems.

Beyond that, you may just need to wait out the server hiccup. You can always try resetting your own internet connection, restarting your console/PC, or calling your internet service provider to see if there’s an issue in your area, too.

But more often than not, the only thing that will fix an issue like this is time. So sit tight and be ready when the servers say you can start dropping killstreaks again.

