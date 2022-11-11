Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has eight different categories for primary weapons. The classics are there, including assault rifles, submachine guns, shotguns, light machine guns, and more.

But there are a few different ones in MW2 that may be new to some players, including marksman rifles and battle rifles. One of the battle rifles is the TAQ-V, as part of the Tactique Verte platform, and players can unlock it by leveling up the TAQ-56.

The in-game description for the TAQ-V says its “moderate fire rate, heavy-hitting 7.62 rounds, and controllable recoil make the TAQ-V a solid contender for medium to long-range engagements.” Keep that in mind when making a loadout with one.

The TAQ-V is in the battle rifle category of MW2, but make no mistake, this is an assault rifle in everything but name alone. It’s the SCAR-H from Modern Warfare 2019, meaning it’s an AR with a slower fire rate but high damage.

Here’s the best way to equip the TAQ-V with attachments in MW2.

Best TAQ-V loadout and class setup in MW2

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Barrel: 18′ Precision-6 Barrel

18′ Precision-6 Barrel Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 30 Round Mag

30 Round Mag Rear Grip: FSS Combat Grip

Secondary: Preferred pistol or Combat Knife

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Lethal: Semtex

Perk Package: Battle Hardened and Double Time, Fast Hands, Ghost

Field Upgrade: Dead Silence and Battle Rage

The TAQ-V is a powerful gun that’s hampered by its magazine size, so the 30 Round Mag attachment is worth it to buff your base mag of 20. It functions rather well on its own otherwise, but we can buff it elsewhere with a few key attachments.

Using this set of attachments, the TAQ-V gets a nice buff to its damage, range, accuracy, and recoil control. For preference, though, you might want to swap out one of the above attachments for an optic if you don’t like the iron sights, but they’re pretty solid on their own.