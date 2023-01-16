The Lachmann-762 is one of several versatile semi-auto guns that players can unlock and level up in Call of Duty: Warzone 2, and it’s one that’s slept on by many players.

The battle rifle is the first weapon available in the Lachmann Meer weapon platform, which is home to some of the best guns in the game like the Lachmann Sub and RAPP H LMG.

The Lachmann-762 is “a delayed blowback 7.62 receiver with equal parts power and control,” according to its in-game description, and its “select fire allows precise semi-auto shots and short bursts of devastating full-auto power.”

Although full-auto fire is not recommended due to the gun’s powerful recoil, it’s nice to have it as an option when fighting enemies up close in BR. Firstly, though, it’s important to shore up the gun’s stats in the Gunsmith.

Here’s the best loadout to use for the Lachmann-762 in Warzone 2.

Best Lachmann-762 loadout in Warzone 2

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5 Recoil Smoothness: +1.40oz Bullet Velocity: +1.00in

ZLR Talon 5 Barrel: 15.9″ Lachmann RAPP Barrel

15.9″ Lachmann RAPP Barrel Optic: AIM OP-V4 Aim Down Sight Speed: -3.00oz Close: +1.80in

AIM OP-V4 Underbarrel: Phase-3 Grip Recoil Stabilization: +0.80oz Aiming Idle Stability: +0.40in

Phase-3 Grip Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity Recoil Smoothness: -0.70g Recoil Steadiness: -9.00gr

7.62 High Velocity

Why this is the best Lachmann-762 loadout in Warzone 2

The Lachmann-762 needs some serious help to be effective in Warzone 2, but this loadout is your best bet at buffing its weaknesses to find some success when it comes to using a semi-auto marksman rifle in battle royale.

These set of attachments will help the gun out in a big way by increasing its damage, range, accuracy, and recoil control, all while only negating mobility and handling, which shouldn’t be a point of focus on a gun like this anyway.

Pair the Lachmann-762 up with your favorite close-range option, like a submachine gun or assault rifle, and be prepared to have some fun while chasing down victories on Al Mazrah.

Best perk package for Lachmann-762 in Warzone 2

Perk Package: Specter (Double Time and Tracker, Spotter, Ghost)

When using a battle rifle like the Lachmann-762, you’ll need a bit of a boost to your movement capabilities, so use Specter for the doubly-effective perk combo of Double Time and Ghost.

Best equipment for Lachmann-762 in Warzone 2

Tactical: Stun

Lethal: Throwing Knife

The most common equipment loadout in Warzone 2, the stun and throwing knife combo is great for a variety of reasons. Stuns will slow your enemies and allow you to mow them down as they struggle, and throwing knives can be used to either one-shot AI enemies or finish off downed players from a distance without wasting ammo.