Category:
CoD

How to fix the Diver error code in MW3

What is this, a swimming class?
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: Mar 13, 2024 08:05 pm
An agent in MW3 holding a handgun while other troops engage enemies in Call of Duty.
Image via Activision

New Call of Duty updates always excite the community. Patches filled with MW3 content refresh the gameplay experience, but they might also introduce errors like Diver, preventing players from accessing the game.

I first received the Diver error in Modern Warfare 3 after installing a seasonal update. The error was telling me “Download Failed” while I was done installing the latest patch, which led to some confusion. Regardless of what your launcher says, MW3 can still download a few essential files upon launch, and when it fails, error codes like Diver may occur.

What causes the Diver error code in MW3

The Diver error in MW3.
The patch took a dive for the worst, huh? Screenshot by Dot Esports

MW3’s Diver error code mostly appears after players install a new patch. Its main triggers could be server outages or local connectivity errors. If it’s the latter, you’ll need to apply a couple of fixes to ensure your home connection is in top shape.

Fixes for the Diver error code in MW3

The easiest way to fix the error code Diver in MW3 is by restarting the game. It’s possible you encountered a connection issue on launch that prevented an update from installing correctly. A game restart is highly likely going to fix the Diver error.

If you’re encountering the Diver error regularly, you can try to change your DNS address. While discussing MW3’s Diver error on Reddit, multiple players reported they could fix the error by changing their DNS servers.

By default, you should be using your ISP’s DNS servers. Changing it to Google or Cloudflare’s DNS servers should be enough for troubleshooting.

  • Google’s DNS servers: 8.8.8.8 and 8.8.4.4
  • Cloudflare’s DNS servers: 1.1.1.1 and 1.0.0.1

Alternatively, you can also try spamming the “Back” button while loading into MW3, which can allow you to bypass the Diver error. You can see the back button after clicking on retry, and it might take a few restarts for this method to work.

In the meantime, you should check MW3’s server status since an outage could also be responsible for the Diver error. If the servers are down, your only option will be to wait for them to come back online, and once they do, the Diver error will resolve itself.

related content
Read Article H3CZ, Scump CDL lawsuit against Activision Blizzard heads to arbitration
Scump and H3CZ sitting at a desk.
Category: CoD
CoD
H3CZ, Scump CDL lawsuit against Activision Blizzard heads to arbitration
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Mar 13, 2024
Read Article Full Warzone Season 2 Reloaded playlist schedule
Warzone sniping
Category: CoD
CoD
Full Warzone Season 2 Reloaded playlist schedule
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Mar 13, 2024
Read Article How to fix the Hueneme Concord error in MW3
Two MW3 characters locking horns on the battlefield.
Category: CoD
CoD
How to fix the Hueneme Concord error in MW3
Nicholas Taifalos and others Nicholas Taifalos and others Mar 13, 2024
Author
Gökhan Çakır
Strategical Content Writer and Fortnite Lead for Dot Esports. Gökhan Çakır graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since applied his analytical and strategic thinking to many endeavors. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.