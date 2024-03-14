How to fix the Diver error code in MW3

New Call of Duty updates always excite the community. Patches filled with MW3 content refresh the gameplay experience, but they might also introduce errors like Diver, preventing players from accessing the game.

I first received the Diver error in Modern Warfare 3 after installing a seasonal update. The error was telling me “Download Failed” while I was done installing the latest patch, which led to some confusion. Regardless of what your launcher says, MW3 can still download a few essential files upon launch, and when it fails, error codes like Diver may occur.

What causes the Diver error code in MW3

Screenshot by Dot Esports

MW3’s Diver error code mostly appears after players install a new patch. Its main triggers could be server outages or local connectivity errors. If it’s the latter, you’ll need to apply a couple of fixes to ensure your home connection is in top shape.

Fixes for the Diver error code in MW3

The easiest way to fix the error code Diver in MW3 is by restarting the game. It’s possible you encountered a connection issue on launch that prevented an update from installing correctly. A game restart is highly likely going to fix the Diver error.

If you’re encountering the Diver error regularly, you can try to change your DNS address. While discussing MW3’s Diver error on Reddit, multiple players reported they could fix the error by changing their DNS servers.

By default, you should be using your ISP’s DNS servers. Changing it to Google or Cloudflare’s DNS servers should be enough for troubleshooting.

Google’s DNS servers: 8.8.8.8 and 8.8.4.4

Cloudflare’s DNS servers: 1.1.1.1 and 1.0.0.1

Alternatively, you can also try spamming the “Back” button while loading into MW3, which can allow you to bypass the Diver error. You can see the back button after clicking on retry, and it might take a few restarts for this method to work.

In the meantime, you should check MW3’s server status since an outage could also be responsible for the Diver error. If the servers are down, your only option will be to wait for them to come back online, and once they do, the Diver error will resolve itself.