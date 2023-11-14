How to complete MW3 Zombies camo challenges fast

Grinding camos in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies can be a time-consuming task, with a whole host of challenges to complete.

The majority of weapons in MW3 have four Base Camo challenges to complete, followed by four Mastery Camo Challenges, and, with 36 new weapons added to the game, that results in a hell of a lot of effort on your part.

Thankfully, MW3 Zombies camo challenges can be completed quickly if you know what you’re doing and I’m here to help with some crucial tips.

Tips to complete MW3 Zombies camo challenges fast

Go for gold. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Camo challenges in MW3 Zombies are much easier to complete than their multiplayer counterparts as you can achieve several of your goals in a single game, whereas the multiplayer ones will require more dedicated effort.

Initially, all guns have an initial challenge of getting 250 kills, which is relatively easy. All you need to do is stick to the Low Threat areas of the Zombies map, as they can be killed easily. While you can train Zombies around an Exfil location, these can cause crashes and is not recommended.

Instead, focus on areas with a high Zombie population like Aether Nests and Aether Strongholds, or complete Contracts—Outlast and Escort Contracts are the best for this, as they spawn hordes of Zombies.

For kills on special Zombies, Escort Contracts are again a solid bet as they can spawn several Manglers, though an alternate choice is a Bounty Contract, which guarantees a special Zombie to kill.

Keep a close eye on your challenges as you progress and ensure you’re prepared for what is needed. If you need full attachments, make the weapon your insured weapon and alter in the Gunsmith, and if you need to have at least four active Perks, start the came with Cans from your Stash in your inventory.

After all Base Camo challenges are completed, you can start your way working through the Mastery Challenges. For these, all missions are the same regardless of gun and require you to get kills and successfully exfil, get kills with a Pack-A-Punch weapon, kill special or elite Zombies, and complete challenges.

However, these do not unlock immediately and you will have to complete Base Challenges on a variety of guns to unlock the next stage of the Mastery, so be sure to keep swapping out weapons as soon as the Base Challenges are complete.