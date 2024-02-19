Category:
How to check Warzone Trello board

Here's how to stay up to date with every Warzone patch.
Ryan Lemay
Published: Feb 19, 2024 04:58 pm
There is a simple way to stay up to date with every upcoming Warzone bug fix and all the known issues the devs are investigating.

Game-breaking glitches have always been an issue in CoD: Warzone. Last month, TimTheTatman unearthed a bug that made it possible to teleport underneath Urizikstan. Then, the Season One Reloaded update made matters even worse. A loadout bug prevented players from getting their custom weapons or editing their loadout in the menu.

How Rogue Signal works in Call of Duty Warzone
Raven Software is always transparent about what’s being worked on. Image via Activision

Many had no idea how to track the progress of the previously mentioned issues. With that in mind, here is everything you need to know about Raven Software’s Trello board.

How can I check the Warzone Trello board?

Warzone players can find out everything they need to know about what the devs are actively fixing on Raven Software’s Trello board, which can be accessed from that hyperlink. The board includes patch notes, global issues, mode-specific glitches, every bug that’s been resolved, and a schedule of past playlists and events.

All active investigation cards have a start date, indicating when the devs identified the problem and started working on a fix. When the card gets moved into the resolved section, an updated date will show how long the investigation took.

Raven Software urged players to tag the team’s official Twitter/X account with concise details about a bug and a clip of the issue. All resolved issues will be shared on the Call of Duty Updates social media account.

Ryan Lemay
Ryan graduated from Ithaca College in 2021 with a sports media degree and a journalism minor. He gained experience as a writer with the Morning Times newspaper and then Dexerto as a games writer. He mainly writes about first-person shooters, including Call of Duty and Battlefield, but he is also a big FIFA fan. You can contact him at ryanlemay@dotesports.com.