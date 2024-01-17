Category:
CoD

Loadouts not working: What is the loadout glitch in Warzone?

Open a loadout at your own risk.
Image of Ryan Lemay
Ryan Lemay
|
Published: Jan 17, 2024 02:42 pm
Loadout drop in Warzone
Image via Activision

The MW3 Season One Reloaded update on Jan. 17 created chaos in Warzone by unintentionally introducing game-breaking glitches that made it impossible to do anything, including a loadout bug, preventing players from getting their custom weapons.

When the mid-season update went live, Call of Duty: Warzone community members loaded into matches excited to try out all of the new features and attempt to get the world’s first nuke.

Warzone parachuting
Loadouts aren’t working at launch. Image via Activision

But that eagerness quickly devolved into anger and frustration as players couldn’t get their loadout weapons.

What is the loadout glitch in Warzone Season One Reloaded?

Following the launch of the Season One Reloaded update on Jan. 17, Warzone content creator Slacked showcased the glitch when he attempted to open a loadout but was met with a flashing screen, and his operator got stuck in place. The glitch makes getting your custom weapons from a loadout drop impossible.

Without loadout weapons, players will struggle to get far in matches or compete in gunfights against enemies lucky enough to get their custom loadouts.

“We’re investigating an issue causing players to enter a bugged state when attempting to open a Loadout,” the Warzone devs responded.

Amid the wave of troubling bugs plaguing battle royale gameplay, Raven Software stepped forward and apologized.

“At the moment, the current state of the update does not meet our standards for quality and gameplay, and we are committed to addressing the issues promptly to ensure that all players can enjoy Warzone to the fullest extent possible,” Raven Software said. “Our goal is always to provide a smooth and seamless experience.”

Players also won’t need to worry about missing out on attempting to get the world’s first nuke as the devs temporarily disabled the Champions Quest contract.

The devs did not provide a timeline for when they could expect a fix to the loadout bug. Players can track the investigation’s progress on Warzone’s official Trello Board.

In the meantime, players can try opening chests and using the best possible ground-loot weapons.

related content

Read Article TimTheTatman blasts buggy Warzone patch: ‘The worst update I’ve ever seen’
TimTheTatman facepalm
Category:
CoD
CoD
TimTheTatman blasts buggy Warzone patch: ‘The worst update I’ve ever seen’
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Jan 17, 2024
Read Article MW3 Ranked Play delayed due to ‘critical issue’ following Season One Reloaded update
MW3 Ranked Play
Category:
CoD
CoD
MW3 Ranked Play delayed due to ‘critical issue’ following Season One Reloaded update
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Jan 17, 2024
Read Article Why is Ranked Play down in MW3 season one?
CoD operators take aim at enemies on the new map Rio in MW3 Season One Reloaded.
Category:
CoD
CoD
Why is Ranked Play down in MW3 season one?
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Jan 17, 2024
Read Article When is Ranked Play coming to MW3?
Captain Price in MW3 key art.
Category:
CoD
CoD
When is Ranked Play coming to MW3?
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe and others Jan 17, 2024
Read Article How to get The Boys A-Train operator skin in MW3 and Warzone
An image of the A-Train operator skin in MW3.
Category:
CoD
CoD
How to get The Boys A-Train operator skin in MW3 and Warzone
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Jan 17, 2024

Author

Ryan Lemay
Ryan graduated from Ithaca College in 2021 with a sports media degree and a journalism minor. He gained experience as a writer with the Morning Times newspaper and then Dexerto as a games writer. He mainly writes about first-person shooters, including Call of Duty and Battlefield, but he is also a big FIFA fan. You can contact him at ryanlemay@dotesports.com.