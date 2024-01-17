Loadouts not working: What is the loadout glitch in Warzone?

The MW3 Season One Reloaded update on Jan. 17 created chaos in Warzone by unintentionally introducing game-breaking glitches that made it impossible to do anything, including a loadout bug, preventing players from getting their custom weapons.

When the mid-season update went live, Call of Duty: Warzone community members loaded into matches excited to try out all of the new features and attempt to get the world’s first nuke.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

Loadouts aren’t working at launch. Image via Activision

But that eagerness quickly devolved into anger and frustration as players couldn’t get their loadout weapons.

What is the loadout glitch in Warzone Season One Reloaded?

Following the launch of the Season One Reloaded update on Jan. 17, Warzone content creator Slacked showcased the glitch when he attempted to open a loadout but was met with a flashing screen, and his operator got stuck in place. The glitch makes getting your custom weapons from a loadout drop impossible.

Without loadout weapons, players will struggle to get far in matches or compete in gunfights against enemies lucky enough to get their custom loadouts.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

Some people see a loadout bug, I see a opportunity for a rave. pic.twitter.com/UQrCowmgLi — SLACKED (@Slacked) January 17, 2024

“We’re investigating an issue causing players to enter a bugged state when attempting to open a Loadout,” the Warzone devs responded.

Amid the wave of troubling bugs plaguing battle royale gameplay, Raven Software stepped forward and apologized.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

“At the moment, the current state of the update does not meet our standards for quality and gameplay, and we are committed to addressing the issues promptly to ensure that all players can enjoy Warzone to the fullest extent possible,” Raven Software said. “Our goal is always to provide a smooth and seamless experience.”

Players also won’t need to worry about missing out on attempting to get the world’s first nuke as the devs temporarily disabled the Champions Quest contract.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

The devs did not provide a timeline for when they could expect a fix to the loadout bug. Players can track the investigation’s progress on Warzone’s official Trello Board.

In the meantime, players can try opening chests and using the best possible ground-loot weapons.