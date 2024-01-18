Warzone devs work overnight to fix Season One Reloaded glitches

Warzone’s Season One Reloaded update inadvertently spawned several game-breaking glitches that prevented players from enjoying the new patch yesterday, but Raven Software worked overtime to get everything back to normal quickly.

Popular FPS streamer TimTheTatman flamed Season One Reloaded as the worst Call of Duty update he’d ever seen, and the Warzone devs stepped forward and apologized for everything that went wrong. Raven Software responded to criticism by admitting “the current state of the update does not meet our standards.”

Players can finally enjoy the new Warzone update in peace. Image via Activision

The devs promised to address the issues “promptly” and they followed through by working long into the night to stabilize the battle royale.

Warzone Season One Reloaded glitches fixed

On Jan 18 at 2:42am CT, the Warzone devs confirmed “players will no longer enter a bugged state when interacting with loadout crates in-game.” The endless fetching online profile loop was also resolved when attempting to access the game menu.

A patch also rolled out overnight that fixed an issue that wouldn’t let players build a loadout in the Gunsmith, and users can finally unlock attachments for the new HRM-9 SMG thanks to another fix.

For reference, Season One Reloaded went live at 11am CT on Jan. 17, meaning the final fixes rolled out around 16 hours after the update initially went live.

“Longest zoom call of my life today. Going to bed now,” Raven Software associate community manager Austin O’Brien said.

After a wave of backlash, some community members had a change of heart and praised the devs for working so hard to resolve every issue. “Shoutout to all the devs who worked through the night on this. We appreciate you,” one player said.

A segment of the player base still gave the devs grief for making mistakes in the first place, but Warzone content creator JGOD came to their defense.

“People that are working on the game are pretty much in the US and were likely working insane overtime to resolve the problem. They clearly missed the mark, but they are still people doing the work,” JGOD said.

Season One Reloaded launched in a troubling state, but Raven Software acted quickly on its feet and followed through on its promise to get players back into the action promptly.