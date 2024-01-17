TimTheTatman blasts buggy Warzone patch: ‘The worst update I’ve ever seen’

Call of Duty’s midseason update has been a disaster since it launched at 11am CT on Jan. 17, and players everywhere are speaking out about it.

Activision and its developers have been transparent about how the game is currently experiencing issues, but that hasn’t stopped streamers like TimTheTatman from going through it in Urzikstan as part of what may be Call of Duty: Warzone’s buggiest update ever.

Tough looks. Image via Activision

A well-documented bug with Warzone’s loadout drops hit Tim while trying to play some matches with Dr Disrespect and Cloakzy, and he uploaded a clip of it with a sarcastic caption while tagging the official CoD Twitter/X account.

Tim and friends were one of the lucky teams actually able to access the game, with many unable to play at all while getting stuck in a “Fetching Online Profile” error loop. But that was just the beginning of CoD’s ills for the day.

As the squad attempted to grab their loadout drop, they were hit with the glitch that locks players in a flashing animation they can’t get out of. Tim sat stunned in disbelief by the glitch.

“My game, I’m being hacked,” Tim joked. “Someone’s hacking me. Hey, Call of Duty, I’m not exaggerating, I think this might be the worst update I’ve ever seen, I’m not even kidding, like, through the years of playing this game.”

The new Warzone “Champion’s Quest” to get a nuke was disabled as part of the many ongoing issues with the game as well, marking this down as an update that many would like to forget, especially the developers who are hard at work on getting things back up and running.

MW3’s highly anticipated Ranked Play mode was also delayed out of its scheduled launch on Jan. 17 due to a “critical issue,” so it appears that CoD players will be suffering until a significant update is deployed.