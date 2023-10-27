Ghost is one of the titular characters from the Call of Duty series, and if you’re looking to understand every detail of Modern Warfare 2, you may as well know how tall he is.

He’s been a vital part of multiple storylines in the franchise and even respawned in later titles thanks to the magic of storytelling. Ghost is an iconic member of the MW crew and will continue to be for years to come.

While his exact height is a mystery to gamers, there are some solid guesses out there. So, if Ghost is your favorite CoD character and you’re looking to make yourself feel worse about your measly five foot, 11 inches in height, you’ve come to the right place.

How tall is Ghost in MW2?

What the hell kind of name is “Soap?” Image via Activision

Based on estimates, Ghost is roughly just over 6 feet 2 inches tall in MW2. The skull mask-wearing soldier stands as one of the mid-ranged operators in terms of height.

However, these numbers are not confirmed—they’re just estimates based on the heights of others in the franchise. The 189cm tall soldier is on par with compatriot John “Soap” MacTavish, while Captain John Price sits below by six centimeters according to Call of Duty Wiki.

Keep in mind, there are likely varying heights between games, and even game modes. As time goes on, different developers are art designers take over and centimeters can be lost in translation.

This means when MW3 rolls around, he might be a completely different height altogether.

Is Ghost going to be in MW3?

There has been no indication of Ghost’s arrival in MW3 in 2023. So far, we’ve only seen images of Captain Price, but it doesn’t mean we won’t see Ghost.

While Ghost may have had an unfortunate death in MW2 2009, his 2022 adventure in a title of the same name didn’t, so there’s every chance we might see Ghost returning in the later stages of this year.

