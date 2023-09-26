COD MW2: All operator heights

This information is only privy to a select few, apparently.

Main Modern Warfare II operators
Maybe you decided to pull out Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II this past weekend or found yourself winding down with the game after a long day of work. Whatever the reason, you might have been compelled to replay the single-player campaign, but maybe that’s not your style, so you chose to dive in head-first with competitive online matches.

Whatever the circumstances, you might have noticed the player characters are taller or shorter than expected. Perhaps we’ll chalk it up to depth perception since it’s fairly hard to tell, but several CoD players have made an educated guess based on the height of the mocap actors and the comparison of the character’s placement and surrounding structures and objects.

Every MW2 operator’s height

It should be noted that every MW2 operator has an unconfirmed height. Infinity Ward has remained tight-lipped as to the character’s exact measurements, possibly leaving those minor details open to interpretation as fans offer up their most educated guesses. 

As far as the community is concerned, the characters all measure up equally in multiplayer, but it varies in single-player. We’ve divided the Operators into KorTac and SpecGru fractions for convenience, but don’t expect to have too many questions answered.

KORTAC

  • Aksel (Unconfirmed)
  • Calisto (Unconfirmed)
  • Conor (Unconfirmed)
  • Fender (Unconfirmed)
  • Horangi (Estimated to be 6 feet 2 inches, but unconfirmed)
  • Hutch (Unconfirmed)
  • König (Estimated taller than 6 feet 4 inches, but unconfirmed)
  • Roze (Unconfirmed)
  • Stiletto (Unconfirmed)
  • Zero (Estimated to be 5 feet 6 inches, but unconfirmed)
  • Oni (Unconfirmed)

SPECGRU

  • Chuy (Unconfirmed)
  • Gromsko (Unconfirmed)
  • Gus (Unconfirmed)
  • Kleo (Unconfirmed)
  • Luna (Unconfirmed)
  • Nova (Unconfirmed)
  • Reyes (Unconfirmed)
  • Zimo (Unconfirmed)
  • Farah (Estimated to be 5 feet 5 inches, but unconfirmed)
  • Ghost (Estimated to be 6 feet 2 and a half inches, but unconfirmed)
  • Price (Estimated to be 6 feet, but unconfirmed)
  • Soap (Estimated to be 6 feet 2 inches, but unconfirmed)

Other than what the CoD community has inferred for itself, neither Infinity Ward nor the voice actors have ever passed comment on the operator’s heights or other speculation concerning the main trio—Ghost, Price, and Soap.

