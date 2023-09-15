COD: How to get weapon double XP tokens in MW2 and Warzone 2.0

A double weapon XP token in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 does exactly what its name suggests, letting you earn double the amount of points you’d usually earn. You can activate it to level up a weapon to its most potent state pretty fast. Pretty exciting, huh? If you’re wondering how to bag as many of these powerful items, you’re at the right place.

There are a number of ways, free and paid, to earn double XP tokens in Call of Duty MW2 and Warzone 2. These tokens are available in different kinds (weapon, character, account, battle pass) and come with various time limits like 15 mins, 30 mins, one hour, and so on.

But given that you can beef up your guns twice as fast as usual and unlock attachments and mastery camos with it, the weapon double XP is rightfully the most sought-after boost item. Here’s how you can get these tokens in MW2 and Warzone 2.

How to earn weapon double XP tokens in Call of Duty MW2

In MW2, the only way to get free double XP tokens for weapons is by completing the campaign’s missions. Completing the Wetwork, Tradecraft, Hardpoint, and Dark Water missions will each get you a weapon double XP token.

Complete the Dark Water mission in the MW2 campaign to get a weapon double XP token. Image via Activision

If you’ve completed the campaign and earned those tokens already, which is likely by now, you’re left with no other option but to purchase one. Here are the ways you can pay and get a weapon double XP token:

If you haven’t bought MW2 already, purchasing the Vault Edition for $99.99 will get you 10 hours of double weapon XP tokens. Considering that it’s almost time for a new CoD release, it’s likely you’ve got the game already—so this may not be the best option. If you’re willing to spend money to get some tokens, you can check out the store for cosmetic bundles that come with double XP tokens for weapons and characters. Collaborations between Call of Duty and popular F&B brands like Burger King and Monster Energy also offer double XP tokens. You can purchase a particular meal or product to earn them.

Finally, I hope you’re aware of double XP weekends. You can participate in such events, which reward double the points for your weapons and characters for a limited time during the weekend. These are held every once in a while, so keep a lookout for announcements on Call of Duty’s social pages.

How to earn weapon double XP tokens in Call of Duty Warzone 2

Unlike MW2, Warzone 2 offers three kinds of double XP tokens: weapons, battle pass, and account level. But you can benefit from the weapon double XP tokens earned via MW2’s campaign and Vault Edition rewards in Warzone 2, thanks to the shared weaponry system.

If you exclusively play Warzone 2, there are two ways to earn weapon double XP tokens for free:

Complete battle pass missions to earn weapon double XP tokens. Complete DMZ missions to weapon earn double XP tokens.

You can also mark your calendar for double XP weekends to farm double the amount of weapon XP—just like in MW2.

How to earn weapon double XP tokens by watching Call of Duty League

If you follow the esports scene or are willing to go the extra mile for some tokens, you can link your Activision account to Twitch and watch the CDL live streams to earn weapon double XP tokens for MW2 and Warzone 2.

Watching CDL streams can be a great way to earn weapon double XP tokens. Photo via Call of Duty League

Keep it running in the background if you aren’t interested in the games, but don’t mute the stream.

How to activate weapon double XP tokens in MW2 and Warzone 2

Load into the game mode of your choice in MW2 or Warzone 2, and you’ll see the available tokens on the right side of the start lobby. Activate the token of your choice and jump into a match immediately to make the most of it.

About the author