How to get the Blunt Trauma calling card fast in Black Ops 6

Call of Duty and cannabis go together like macaroni and cheese (which is also really good when you’re—you know), and it’s a tale almost as old as the series. So the Blunt Trauma calling card is probably high on many players’ wish lists.

Recommended Videos

CoD‘s weed roots can be traced back to calling cards in Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare in 2007, and it continues into the 2020s. Operator skins like Blunt Fingers, Dr. Kushlov, and even Cheech and Chong continue the tradition with all of the sticky icky grace you’d expect.

The marijuana mayhem has bled into Black Ops 6, too, with a very special calling card for the most dedicated smokers in the game. Here’s how to get it.

Blunt Trauma calling card in BO6

Smoke ’em if you got ’em. Image via u/100TKovu on Reddit

The Blunt Trauma calling card in BO6, which can be seen above, is an animated calling card that features a hooded skull character smoking a blunt with a marijuana leaf in the background. It goes hard, so it’s easy to see why so many players are excited for it.

How to unlock Blunt Trauma in BO6

To unlock the Blunt Trauma calling card in BO6, players must complete a hidden challenge in multiplayer as part of the Dark Ops challenges. The description for this hidden challenge is as follows: “Eliminate an enemy by hitting them directly with a smoke grenade.” Yikes. But that explains the tongue-in-cheek name for the unlockable.

The final blow for your kill needs to be with the direct impact from the smoke, and it doesn’t do a ton of damage. Why would it? It’s just a canister filled with smoke, so you’re going to need some help and a distinct method of gameplay to get this one done. Luckily, we’ve got your back with the best possible method available.

Fastest way to get Blunt Trauma in BO6

Let it rip. Image via Activision

The fastest way to complete the Blunt Trauma calling card challenge is to play in the Hardcore playlists of BO6. Since players have less health in this mode, it will be easier to get a kill with a direct hit from a smoke grenade.

Here are our tips on how to complete the challenge and get the Blunt Trauma calling card:

Equip a loadout with the Smoke Grenade tactical, a semi-automatic pistol like the 9mm PM or Stryder .22, Tactical Expert in the Wildcard slot , and Ninja, Forward Intel, and Cold-Blooded for your Perks.

, and Ninja, Forward Intel, and Cold-Blooded for your Perks. Select Find a Match, and under Quick Play, open up the Filter (Square button on PlayStation).

Tab over to Hardcore, and de-select all of the game modes except for ones with small maps. Examples include Face Off Moshpit, Nuketown 24/7, Stakeout 24/7, etc.

Find enemy players in the mode, weaken them by shooting them once with a pistol, and then throw a smoke grenade directly at them to try and kill them with the direct impact. Alternatively, you can walk around smaller maps with the tactical grenade button (L1 on PS5) held down and wait for an enemy to enter your vicinity. When they do, throw a smoke at them to bonk them with it. If they are weakened or in the process of being killed by a teammate, you may get lucky and finish the challenge easily. You could also get lucky by laying down or crouching behind a corner, waiting for an enemy to come near you, and throw the smoke at them directly.

to try and kill them with the direct impact. Be patient, be persistent. It likely won’t take too long if you follow the above steps. Otherwise, finishing this challenge would take an extreme amount of luck to complete.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy