How to get Cheech and Chong operator bundle in MW3 and Warzone

Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone will introduce well-known stand-up comedians and actors Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong as operators in season three. Here is everything you need to know adding the iconic duo to your collection.

In celebration of 4/20, MW3 is embracing the national cannabis holiday with an event called Blaze Up, which offers stoner-themed rewards. Additionally, an operator called Stoney Sloth, a sloth with marijuana leaves in its hair, is coming to the store, as well as Snoop Dogg, who has always been at the forefront of cannabis culture. But if that wasn’t enough, season three also adds a Cheech and Chong operator bundle, fully voiced by the comedy duo who became famous for their cannabis-themed movies.

Season three adds six new multiplayer maps to MW3. Image via Activision

Fittingly, Cheech and Chong are set to arrive in CoD on Saturday, April 20.

How to get Cheech and Chong skins in Warzone & MW3

The Cheech and Chong operator bundle will be available to purchase from the CoD store. Activision did not announce how much the bundle will cost, but players should expect a price tag of 2,400 CoD Points, or roughly $19.99 USD based on the price for previous tracer bundles.

Everything included in the Cheech and Chong operator bundle

Here is everything included in the Cheech and Chong operator bundle:

Cheech Marin operator skin

Tommy Chong operator skin

Three weapon blueprints

Weapon charm

Large decal

Loading screen

“Secondhand Smoke” finishing Move

