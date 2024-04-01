Category:
CoD

How to get Cheech and Chong operator bundle in MW3 and Warzone

You want the smoke?
Image of Ryan Lemay
Ryan Lemay
|
Published: Apr 1, 2024 03:48 pm
Cheech and Chong
Image via Activision

Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone will introduce well-known stand-up comedians and actors Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong as operators in season three. Here is everything you need to know adding the iconic duo to your collection.

Recommended Videos

In celebration of 4/20, MW3 is embracing the national cannabis holiday with an event called Blaze Up, which offers stoner-themed rewards. Additionally, an operator called Stoney Sloth, a sloth with marijuana leaves in its hair, is coming to the store, as well as Snoop Dogg, who has always been at the forefront of cannabis culture. But if that wasn’t enough, season three also adds a Cheech and Chong operator bundle, fully voiced by the comedy duo who became famous for their cannabis-themed movies.

Cheech and Chong operator bundle release date in MW3 and Warzone

Capture The Flag
Season three adds six new multiplayer maps to MW3. Image via Activision

Fittingly, Cheech and Chong are set to arrive in CoD on Saturday, April 20.

How to get Cheech and Chong skins in Warzone & MW3

The Cheech and Chong operator bundle will be available to purchase from the CoD store. Activision did not announce how much the bundle will cost, but players should expect a price tag of 2,400 CoD Points, or roughly $19.99 USD based on the price for previous tracer bundles.

Everything included in the Cheech and Chong operator bundle

Here is everything included in the Cheech and Chong operator bundle:

  • Cheech Marin operator skin
  • Tommy Chong operator skin
  • Three weapon blueprints
  • Weapon charm
  • Large decal
  • Loading screen
  • “Secondhand Smoke” finishing Move
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Wet and worried: MW3 players rage at season 3 map’s pool Hardpoint hill
6 Star MW3
Category: CoD
CoD
Wet and worried: MW3 players rage at season 3 map’s pool Hardpoint hill
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Apr 1, 2024
Read Article MW3 Ranked Play new maps trial run ends, but they could return soon
MW3 Ranked Play Departures
Category: CoD
CoD
MW3 Ranked Play new maps trial run ends, but they could return soon
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Apr 1, 2024
Read Article How to unlock the Gladiator knife in MW3 and Warzone
Gladiator melee weapon knife in MW3 and Warzone
Category: CoD
CoD
How to unlock the Gladiator knife in MW3 and Warzone
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Apr 1, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Wet and worried: MW3 players rage at season 3 map’s pool Hardpoint hill
6 Star MW3
Category: CoD
CoD
Wet and worried: MW3 players rage at season 3 map’s pool Hardpoint hill
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Apr 1, 2024
Read Article MW3 Ranked Play new maps trial run ends, but they could return soon
MW3 Ranked Play Departures
Category: CoD
CoD
MW3 Ranked Play new maps trial run ends, but they could return soon
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Apr 1, 2024
Read Article How to unlock the Gladiator knife in MW3 and Warzone
Gladiator melee weapon knife in MW3 and Warzone
Category: CoD
CoD
How to unlock the Gladiator knife in MW3 and Warzone
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Apr 1, 2024
Author
Ryan Lemay
Ryan graduated from Ithaca College in 2021 with a sports media degree and a journalism minor. He gained experience as a writer with the Morning Times newspaper and then Dexerto as a games writer. He mainly writes about first-person shooters, including Call of Duty and Battlefield, but he is also a big FIFA fan. You can contact him at ryanlemay@dotesports.com.