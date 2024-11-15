How to unlock the Triangulate Reticle in Black Ops 6

Black Ops 6 has plenty to unlock to bolster customization on weapons, and reticles are just one of the things you can grind for. If you’re desperate to add the Triangulate Reticle to your loadout, we’ve got all the details you need.

The Triangulate Reticle is widely considered to be one of the best in Black Ops 6, as it allows you to frame the head of an enemy between each part of the reticle, making headshots easier. There is, however, a specific way to unlock it—and there are no shortcuts that can be taken.

How to get the Triangulate Reticle in BO6

Ready, aim, fire. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Triangulate Reticle is available for all optics in Black Ops 6, though it needs to be unlocked individually on each. It doesn’t matter what weapon you are using, however, so you can plug away with different guns using the same optic to make progress.

There are two requirements to unlock the Triangulate Reticle, which apply to all optics in BO6. The first is the Triangulate Reticle can only be unlocked in Multiplayer. Once unlocked, it can be freely used in other modes like Zombies and Warzone, but you won’t make any progress towards unlocking it outside of Multiplayer.

In Multiplayer, 450 kills are required while looking down the sight to unlock the Triangulate Reticle. Hip fire kills will not count, nor will any other sort of kill. Instead, only aiming down the sights at an enemy and eliminating them is enough to make progress.

This approach is the same across any optic in Black Ops 6 which, like camos, has different unlocks for each mode: Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone. The Triangulate Reticle is the penultimate reticle you unlock for an optic in BO6, so there’s plenty of grinding ahead of you.

How to farm kills for the Triangulate Reticle in BO6

If you’re looking to unlock the Triangulate Reticle quickly in Black Ops 6, there are several approaches that make the task a lot easier. While it will all come down to your skill and how many kills you can rack up in a game, use these tips to streamline the process.

Play Objective game modes like Hardpoint, Headquarters, and Domination for a higher kill count. These provide a lot more time to build up kills than the likes of Team Deathmatch, which ends after 100 eliminations.

Utilize playlists like Nuketown 24/7. Small maps may be absolute carnage at times but they're also a great way to farm kills quickly, as there's always an enemy in close proximity. On larger maps, it can take longer to find enemies.

Find a weapon your comfortable with. Although optics can be unlocked on any applicable weapon, it's best to use a gun you're used to and can perform well with if you're grinding for the Triangulate Reticle.

