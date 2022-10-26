Is the MW2 Vault Edition worth it?

Each year, Call of Duty offers an additional tier to the base game at launch to allow players exclusive extras with the newest title. Modern Warfare 2 is no exception to this, offering the Vault Edition for players who are looking for a few more things in their loadout when they launch the game for the first time.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is already one of the most expensive Call of Duty titles with the base game costing $69.99 alone on all platforms. With such a steep price point, it can be difficult to make the added $29.99 jump to purchase the Vault Edition of the game. With four exclusive operator skins, an assault rifle blueprint, and more, though, the Vault Edition is definitely enticing, to say the least.

But it begs the question: Is it worth it?

Everything included in the Vault Edition

To purchase the Vault Edition of MW2, it will cost players $99.99, which does not include tax or potential shipping for physical copies. On the surface, the $30 addition to the $70 game may not seem like it is worth the money. It is only when you break down what is included in the Vault Edition that you realize how valuable the deal really is.

Season one battle pass

50 tier skips

Red Team 141 Operator Pack

FJX Cinder Weapon Vault

Khaled Al-Asad Bundle (Available in Vanguard and Warzone)

Final Judgement Bundle (Available in Cold War and Warzone)

Ghost Legacy Pack (Available in Modern Warfare [2019] and Warzone)

Not only does the Vault Edition include extras for MW2, but it also shows love to previous titles, too. That way, players who frequently play previous titles can showcase that they spent a little extra on the latest title. Even if the three extra bundles for the older titles were $5 a piece, that already makes up half the value of the upgrade alone.

Is it worth it?

Traditionally, the Call of Duty battle passes are 1,000 Call of Duty Points, which is equivalent to $9.99. Skipping one tier usually costs 150 CoD Points, meaning players would need 7,500 CoD Points to purchase 50 tier skips. The cheapest option for 7,500 CoD Points is roughly $62, which does not include purchasing the battle pass. That is $72 for the battle pass and tier skips alone, doubling the cost of the Vault Edition upgrade already.

Soap with the new FJX Cinder Vault Weapon | Image via Activision

What draws players to the Vault Edition most is the Red Team 141 operator pack and the weapon vault blueprint. The Red Team 141 pack includes four operators that can only be obtained through the Vault Edition. Ghost, Farah, Price, and Soap are all included in the pack and are stylized similar to “Ghost,” who became popular in the original Modern Warfare title. These operators cannot be purchased another way or unlocked by completing certain missions, meaning once the Vault Edition is gone, so are they.

The same goes for the blueprint, which gives players access to one of the many weapons available in the MW2 beta. The FJX Cinder is an assault rifle that will come with exclusive red skins and pre-unlocked attachments with the base game add-on. That way, players can stomp early on because they have certain attachments unlocked for the weapon early.

So, is the MW2 Vault Edition worth it? Yes. Outside of the operator pack and weapon blueprint, the Vault Edition is worth it for the battle pass and tier skips.

How to get the Vault Edition

If players have already purchased MW2 without the Vault Edition, there is still time to grab it. For players on PC who purchased the game through Steam or Battle.net, there will be an additional button that allows players to add on the Vault Edition. Aside from the $30 difference between the two versions, there is no additional cost to buy the Vault Edition after purchasing the base game.

Image via Steam

MW2 officially releases on Oct. 28 across all platforms. Each platform has a different launch and preload time, so check your region and platform.