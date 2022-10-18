All Modern Warfare 2 pre-load times and dates for every system

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 officially launches on Oct. 28 across all platforms. While the campaign early access pre-load is the same for all platforms, the pre-load for the actual game and when the game releases will depend on which platform the user is on.

Activision has released an official list of important dates and times for the upcoming release of MW2. These include the dates that the campaign’s early access goes live, as well as when the actual game releases. For PlayStation and Xbox, there will be a regional rollout for the release of the game, while players playing on PC through Battle.net or Steam will have a set time that the game releases regardless of region.

Once again, consoles are getting special treatment over PC players for the release of a new Call of Duty title. Additionally, PlayStation will be receiving extra time to pre-load the game over other systems.

Here are all the important dates and times for the upcoming launch of MW2.

Image via Activision

Campaign early access

The campaign early access pre-load, which can be accessed by pre-ordering the game, will become available on all consoles at the same time. On Oct. 19, players will be able to pre-load the campaign for MW2 at 12pm CT. This time is the same regardless of platform for all players who have pre-ordered the game.

The following day, on Oct. 20 at 12pm PST, is when players will be able to play the campaign early. This will allow players to appreciate and complete the story mode for the game before its official launch a week later. With the campaign early access, only the story mode will be available to play, meaning multiplayer will still be locked.

PlayStation

PlayStation users will be able to pre-load MW2 starting on Oct. 20, the same day the campaign early access begins. The time for pre-loading will start at 6am CT as part of a regional rollout, meaning that different regions will have different pre-load times.

On Oct. 28, when the game officially releases, PlayStation users will be among the first to get their hands on the game. Another regional rollout will begin at 6am CT on Oct. 27 and continue until 11pm CT for the game to release across the globe.

Xbox

Unlike PlayStation, Xbox users will be able to pre-load the full game a day earlier alongside the pre-load for the campaign. On Oct. 19 at 12pm CT, Xbox users can pre-load MW2 and have the game ready to go over a week early. Then, on Oct. 27, there will be another regional rollout with PlayStation starting at 6am CT and going to 11pm CT for the game to fully release.

PC

While console users have regional rollouts for the official launch of the game and have the luxury of pre-loading the game a week early, PC will not be receiving that same treatment. To pre-load the game on Battle.net and Steam, players will have to wait until Oct. 26 at 12pm CT to start. This gives a little over 24 hours to get the game downloaded before its release.

On Oct. 27, PC players will be able to start playing MW2 at 11pm CT. This release will not have a regional rollout like on console, meaning regardless of where the player is located, the time to play will be the same.