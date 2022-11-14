How many guns are in Modern Warfare 2?

One of the main features of any Call of Duty game is the weaponry players head into matches with. Without a weapon, there wouldn’t be much point to an FPS shooter.

Over the years, the Call of Duty franchise has evolved its selection, and every new game presents players with a new offering of weapons. In Modern Warfare 2, fans will recognize many weapons that were present in Modern Warfare 2019.

In addition to those guns, developer Infinity Ward went above and beyond what many thought was possible for the number of guns at the launch of a COD title.

In previous years, the normal amount of weapons for a base game to have was roughly 30-40. This includes every weapon category from assault rifles to melee weapons. Of course, the past few years have also grown that number due to between two and four weapons arriving with each new seasonal update. Players have been able to unlock weapons via the season’s Battle Pass or through in-game challenges.

As of right now, we don’t have access to any new weapons in MW2, but we still have more guns than ever before in a CoD game. At launch, MW2 had 51 total weapons. We broke down every single weapon in each category in a previous article for fans who want a more in-depth look at the available choices.

The main reason we have so many more weapons than usual is because of the new Weapon Platform system. This system makes it so most weapons belong to a specific family. Players need to use most of the weapons in each family to gain access to all of the available guns and attachments in MW2.

While we currently have 51 weapons in MW2. We also know of at least four more that will be arriving with the Season 1 update, which releases on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The BAS-P SMG and Victus XMR sniper will be available in the Season 1 Battle Pass while the Chimera (Honey Badger) and M13B will come later in the season.

Once those guns arrive, the total will be at 55, and will only go up more too.