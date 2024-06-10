How big is Call of Duty: Black Ops 6? – File size explained

Black Ops 6 looks as promising as any Call of Duty title in recent memory; however, if there’s one thing sure to throw a spanner in the works, it’s the FPS title’s file size.

Recommended Videos

For all Call of Duty games get right regarding core first-person shooter mechanics, COD gets one thing spectacularly wrong every year—the outrageous file size it requires to keep the software installed on PC or console.

A couple of hundred gigabytes are usually required to house a Call of Duty title, whether it’s the latest COD or Warzone. Let’s see if Black Ops 6 is any different.

Black Ops 6 file size, explained

I won’t stand for this. Image via Activision

Not only is it bad news, but news of Black Ops 6‘s file size could be as bad as it’s ever been, with the sequel requiring as much as 300GB to run!

X (formerly Twitter) page COD Warfare All the news revealed a screenshot of the title’s specifications on the Xbox Store. Under “Approximate Size,” it says 309.8GB.

Do not adjust your monitor or screen—I did say 309GB

Now, if there’s one thing consistent about COD file sizes, it’s that it’s never consistent. For example, the file size factors in a wide array of content packs, including COD HQ, the campaign, multiplayer, Zombies, and even Warzone.

Trying to gauge the full Black Ops 6 file size tailored to you is hard to measure right now. But presumably, if you want everything installed, 309GB is probably about right. I, for one, will micromanage my COD content to avoid BLOPS 6 having a stranglehold on my PS5’s storage.

There is a lot of content to consider for Black Ops 6, though, as the campaign looks as intense as it ever has, and we finally get the return of round-based Zombies.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy