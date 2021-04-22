Group play results for Stage 3 of 2021 Call of Duty League

It feels like the second year of the Call of Duty League didn’t start too long ago. But now, we’re already entering Stage Three of the 2021 season.

Stage Two wrapped up earlier this month with the Toronto Ultra unexpectedly taking down the Atlanta FaZe to win the Major. Following a brief one-week break and some roster changes, though, the CDL action is ready to resume.

Related: How to watch the Call of Duty League 2021

Stage Three of the 2021 Call of Duty League will consist of three weeks of group play matches that lead into a double-elimination Major. The 12 CDL franchises were separated into two groups last week and each team will play one match against the five other squads in their pool.

These group play matches will determine each team's seeding for the Stage Three Major, which will take place in May. The top three teams in each group will be placed in the winners bracket, while the bottom three squads will immediately start the tournament in the losers bracket.

Image via Call of Duty League

In between Stages Two and Three, several franchises made some adjustments to their lineups. Paris acquired Temp from the L.A. Thieves, Florida replaced Slacked with Havok, London signed Zaptius from the North American amateur scene, the Guerrillas benched Vivid in favor of Cheen, and French phenom HyDra is reportedly set to debut for New York. The CDL also adjusted the overtime rules for Control heading into Stage Three, giving defense in round five to the team that captures more objectives instead of the squad with the most kills.

Here are the results from the 2021 Call of Duty League Stage Three group play matches, updated with the most recent games on top.

Thursday, April 22

Dallas Empire vs. Paris Legion (Group A)

Series tied 1-1

Garrison Hardpoint: 250-111 Paris

Express Search and Destroy: 6-0 Dallas

This article will be updated until Stage Three group play ends on Sunday, May 9.