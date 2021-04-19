London Royal Ravens signs Zaptius to starting roster for Call of Duty League Stage 3

The London Royal Ravens has added another prominent amateur player to its roster. Former WestR player Zaptius will join the Ravens for Stage Three of the 2021 Call of Duty League season, the organization announced today.

Zaptius has competed under the WestR banner this year during the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War season. He was a part of the roster that won the 2021 Call of Duty Challengers Elite North America Stage One event. PaulEhx was also on that winning roster and the two have now been reunited in London's lineup.

Zaptius most recently came in third place at the second 2021 Call of Duty Challengers Open North America tournament and has finally earned a spot on the main stage. The 22-year-old last competed at the professional level for Midnight Esports during the Black Ops 4 season in 2019.

London has made several roster changes throughout the 2021 season. Zaptius will replace Dylan, who's been moved to a substitute position. The Royal Ravens' new starting roster consists of Zaptius, Seany, PaulEhx, and Zed.

London are in last place in the league with a 2-10 record. They were most recently eliminated from the Stage Two Major by the Los Angeles Thieves. But there's still time for the team to bounce back and the franchise is hosting the next Home Series event starting on April 22.

Zaptius will debut with the London Royal Ravens when the team faces off against OpTic Chicago on Friday, April 23 at 3:30pm CT.