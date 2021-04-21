Cheen to replace Vivid on Los Angeles Guerrillas’ starting roster for Stage 3 of 2021 Call of Duty League season

Another Call of Duty League franchise is making a roster change right before Stage Three kicks off tomorrow.

Vivid has been benched by the Los Angeles Guerrillas, the organization announced today. He'll be replaced by Cheen, formerly known as Chino, who was signed by the Guerrillas as a substitute and a part of the org's academy team in October.

Update on our starting roster: pic.twitter.com/ofOaQ83mj4 — Los Angeles Guerrillas (@LAGuerrillas) April 21, 2021

The Los Angeles Guerrillas have seen mixed results so far in the 2021 Call of Duty League season. Despite pulling off some notable upsets over the Los Angeles Thieves and Atlanta FaZe earlier this year, the Guerrillas are in eighth place with a 5-9 match record and 70 CDL Points.

Following their last-place finish at the Stage Two Major earlier this month, the Guerrillas' coaching staff "identified some very key issues" and "talked with each player individually" to try to figure out what they should do going forward, head coach Bevils said in the team's announcement video.

"[Vivid] was given the option to stay on the roster," Bevils said. "However, earlier this week, we ultimately decided that it would be in both parties' best interest to explore other options."

With this change, Cheen will now compete alongside SiLLY, Assault, and Apathy heading into Stage Three. SiLLY will also be switching to a submachine gun role on the team following the departure of Vivid since Cheen has been known as an assault rifle player throughout his career.

Cheen does have some previous experience in the Call of Duty League. He briefly played for OpTic Gaming Los Angeles last year in the inaugural season of the CDL. Before the inception of the Call of Duty League, Cheen is most well known for his time on Team Kaliber during the WWII season where his squad won back-to-back events. He was also named the MVP of CWL New Orleans 2018.

Cheen will make his debut for the Los Angeles Guerrillas when they take on the Paris Legion on Saturday, April 24 at 2pm CT. Stage Three of the 2021 Call of Duty League season officially begins tomorrow, April 22, at 2pm CT.