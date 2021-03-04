Guerrillas upset LA Thieves in 2021 Call of Duty League Stage One Major

The Guerrillas came out on top of the first Battle of L.A. in the 2021 Call of Duty League season today.

The Los Angeles Guerrillas swept the L.A. Thieves in the first round of the winners bracket of the Stage One Major. Many Call of Duty fans expected the Thieves to win this series, but the Guerrillas clearly had other plans.

In Stage One group play over the past couple of weeks, the Thieves went 4-1 to finish Group A in second place. The Guerrillas, on the other hand, came in third place in Group B with a 2-3 record. But those records didn't mean much when these two L.A. teams squared off today.

The Guerrillas opened this series with a 250-191 victory on Checkmate Hardpoint despite a 33-kill performance from TJHaLy. Apathy led the charge for the Guerrillas on map one with 31 kills.

It looked like the Thieves were going to respond by taking map two, Raid Search and Destroy, after jumping out to a 5-2 lead. But the Guerrillas won four straight rounds to take the 6-5 map win and 2-0 series lead.

With all momentum on their side, the Guerrillas closed out this sweep of the Thieves with a 3-1 victory on Raid Control. Vivid and SiLLY both dropped 28 kills to lead the lobby in this decisive third map.

The Guerrillas will now advance in the winners bracket to take on the Atlanta FaZe tomorrow at 2pm CT. The L.A. Thieves, on the other hand, will begin their losers bracket run tomorrow against the winner of Minnesota RØKKR vs. Toronto Ultra, which will be played today at 6:30pm CT.

The first Major of the 2021 Call of Duty League season continues today with OpTic Chicago facing off against the New York Subliners. You can watch that match now on the official Call of Duty League YouTube channel.