Results for 2021 Call of Duty League Stage One Major

The first Major of the 2021 Call of Duty League season is finally here.

The 2021 season officially kicked off at the beginning of February. All 12 CDL franchises played five group play matches over the past few weeks to determine their seeding for the Stage One Major, a double-elimination tournament. The top three teams in each group have been slotted into the winners bracket, while the bottom three squads will immediately start in the losers bracket.

Image via Call of Duty League

Related: How to watch the Call of Duty League 2021

The Stage One Major features a $500,000 prize pool with $200,000 going to first place. The event also presents an opportunity for all 12 franchises to gain more CDL Points to improve their place in the standings. The team that comes in first will walk away with 75 CDL Points, moving that much closer to securing one of the eight spots in the end-of-season Call of Duty League Playoffs.

Heading into this event, the Dallas Empire topped Group A of Stage One group play while the Atlanta FaZe went undefeated in Group B. Both teams are considered contenders to take home the title, but it's still early in the season and upsets could easily happen.

Here are the results from the 2021 Call of Duty League Stage One Major, updated with the most recent games on top.

Wednesday, March 3

Toronto Ultra vs. London Royal Ravens (Losers bracket round one)

Toronto lead 1-0

Garrison Hardpoint: 250-142 Toronto

This article will be updated until the Stage One Major ends on Sunday, March 7.