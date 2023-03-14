DMZ Weight Limit mission guide: How to extract with a full backpack and loadout

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 season two brought tons of new missions and factions along with an entirely new map in Ashika Island. ‘Weight Limit’ is a tier five mission for the White Lotus faction in Warzone 2 DMZ. In order to complete this mission, players need extract from a map with a full loadout eight times.

To extract, or to exfil, is an option in-game where players can go to a designated location to enter a new DMZ lobby on either Ashika or Al Mazrah. For many other missions, players are required to extract themselves from one location to another. To complete this mission, players must assemble a full loadout before extracting, meaning that all the slots in their active inventory must be filled.

If you are looking to complete the Weight Limit mission for the White Lotus, but are unsure of how to fill your backpack, here’s what you need to know.

Weight Limit: How to extract with a full loadout

In the Weight Limit mission, players need to acquire a full-load and extract from either Ashika Island or Al Mazrah. To have a full loadout, players need to fill out nine separate slots before extracting. Below is a list with all the required items or item types you will need:

A Plated Vest

Primary Weapon

Secondary Weapon

Tactical Grenade

Lethal Grenade

Field Upgrade

Killstreak

Spare Armor Plates

Gas Mask

Self-Revival Kit

For items such as the gas mask, weapons, grenades, and more, players can locate these portions of the loadout around the map as loot. These items can either be found in typical loot locations, such as locked rooms, or items can drop off hostile NPCs found around both maps. Others items, including kill streaks, upgrades, and armor plates, will need to be purchased from Buy Stations.

After you have successfully attained each individual item, players can go to a marked location on the map to extract. Complete this task seven more times, and you will have your reward.



