Where to find gas masks in DMZ

In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, players get to experience a new mode called DMZ outside of the traditional battle royale modes in Warzone 2.

DMZ is designed to be an extraction mode heavily relying on the narrative of MW2. DMZ is a free-to-play mode where you can complete different contracts, participate in world activities, and extract with a bag full of essential items. Similar to the battle royale, you’ll find various items like UAVs, self-revive kits, gas masks, stims, and much more.

The endgame in DMZ is extraction or death since the radiation gas eventually closes in. There are three extraction points and you can travel to any of them, but they are located far from one another. This is where gas masks come into play. Navigating through the gas can be tricky, and not having a gas mask can drain your health rapidly. Players must know how to locate these items since you might need to use multiple gas masks just to reach an extraction point.

Here’s how you can find gas masks in DMZ.

Where can I get gas masks in Call of Duty DMZ?

Screengrab via Activision

Gas masks can be found inside duffel bags and loot caches. These are scattered across every POI and you can get other loot from them as well. But there is no guarantee of players finding a gas mask in every duffle bag or cache they loot. It is completely randomized and you’ll need to search a lot to find a mask.

The other method to acquire a gas mask is to buy one directly from shops. Shops are perhaps the most reliable method of getting different equipment. Gas masks cost around $2,000 if you’re purchasing one from the shop. You will also find useful equipment like armor plates, munitions boxes, medium and large backpacks, two and three-plate armor vests, stronghold keycards, advanced UAVs, LTVs with turret, and police academy keys at the shop. We recommend players complete safecracking contracts since these offer a ton of cash.

In CoD DMZ, players get to explore the Al Mazrah map, and instead of dropping down from a plane, you spawn with teammates at a random location. Each squad has three players and the objective is to complete missions from different factions. Make sure to coordinate with your teammates before selecting missions to complete them easily. Remember, you must complete these missions quickly because the radiation eventually closes in, and the best way to protect yourself from it is by having a gas mask in the bag.

In DMZ, you not only face opposing operators but also AI combatants. These AI combatants are not easy at all and they attack in large groups. You will also face enemy operators, and eliminating them allows you to loot their backpack, which often includes a gas mask.

Gas masks provide protection from radiation for about 90 seconds. An ideal method is to purchase three gas masks and share them with your teammates. This allows you to move inside the gas circle without taking any health damage. You can also get stim by searching the mirror cabinets hidden in bathrooms of various buildings. This momentarily restores health, allowing players to move about the circle.