CoD: MW was the second best selling game in January 2020, losing only to DBZ: Kakarot in the US

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is continuing to sell strong heading into 2020 in the U.S. after taking the second-place spot in the best selling games of January 2020.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot was the month’s best-seller, which shouldn’t come as a surprise considering it was released last month to great fanfare from the anime community, while titles like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (7th) and Pokémon Sword (12th) continue to perform well.

It’s not all good news though for the industry, as total sales for games dropped by 31 percent year on year, according to Gamestop. On the hardware front, the Nintendo Switch was January’s second best-selling console, but hardware also suffered a year-on-year decline.

The decline is likely due to a number of things, including the lack of big titles releasing just after Christmas as well as the announcements earlier this year of next generation consoles that are expected to come out this holiday season.

Buyers could be limiting their spending on new games and hardware while they wait to hear more news on the PS5 and Xbox Series X, with more information like price and release dates, as well as launch libraries, still yet to come.