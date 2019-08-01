Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer trailer revealed

The wait is finally over, Call of Duty fans. The multiplayer trailer for the franchise’s next game, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has been released.

The initial Modern Warfare reveal trailer was released on May 30, followed by the introduction of the two-vs-two Gunfight mode on July 11. But now, fans have been treated to their first official look at the traditional multiplayer gameplay coming in Modern Warfare.

The trailer had a traditional, old-school Call of Duty feel to it while also showcasing some of the new elements coming in Modern Warfare with Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” playing in the background.

The Modern Warfare multiplayer gameplay livestream is now live. Some of the most popular streamers in the world will be playing the upcoming Call of Duty title over the next few hours.

Modern Warfare will be released on Oct. 25. Anyone who pre-orders the game will gain access to the open beta for Modern Warfare. Early access to the beta begins on Sept. 12, first on PlayStation 4.