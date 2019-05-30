The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare reveal trailer is now live

The 2019 Call of Duty title has officially been revealed, and as expected, it’s Modern Warfare—not Modern Warfare 4.

Activision and Infinity Ward dropped the announcement trailer today at 12pm CT, giving fans their first look at the next installment in the franchise.

“The stakes have never been higher as players take on the role of lethal Tier One operators in a heart-racing saga that will affect the global balance of power,” the trailer’s description reads. “Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® engulfs fans in an incredibly raw, gritty, provocative narrative that brings unrivaled intensity and shines a light on the changing nature of modern war. Developed by the studio that started it all, Infinity Ward delivers an epic reimagining of the iconic Modern Warfare series from the ground up.”

The trailer doesn’t provide too much information about the upcoming game, however. For longtime Call of Duty fans, though, it definitely has a Modern Warfare feel to it. And several players will recognize Captain John Price, a protagonist from previous Modern Warfare campaigns, in this trailer.



Related: Everything you need to know about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Similar to Black Ops 4, which was launched on Oct. 12, 2018, Modern Warfare is set to be released in October. There will likely be a multiplayer beta for Modern Warfare before the game is released, but that’s unconfirmed at this time.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will become available on Oct. 25.